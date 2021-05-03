OEDIPUS THE KING Will Be Performed in the Park By Kansas City Public Theatre
The performance takes place in Theis Park Amphitheater this June.
KCParks and Recreation to bring Oedipus the King to Theis Park in June.
Kansas City Public Theatre will produce the classic tragedy of Oedipus the King adapted and directed by Dr. Nathan Bowman. Oedipus the King, a Greek Tragedy by Sophocles, tells the story of a pandemic that devastates the city of Thebes. With the city in panic, its leader Oedipus is told that the only way to lift his city from crisis is to investigate the murder of the city's previous king. Oedipus is forced to confront the circumstances which lead to his rise to power, ultimately leading to dire revelations about his family. While the play is a classic, it reflects on the experiences of a community trying to grapple with the effects of an unchecked pandemic. Oedipus the King examines what it means to hold leaders to account for their actions. This public performance will include post show discussions with invited city leaders. The audience will also be invited to take part in a public art installation that acts as the set for the play.
When:
June 17-19, 2021 7:30pm
June 24-26, 2021 7:30pm
Where:
Theis Park Amphitheater
Kansas City, MO 64110
South of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art
Tickets:
General Admission is FREE at the gate
Reserve a space (up to 4 people) $100
Reserve a space (up to 2 people) $50
Reserve your space at www.kcpublictheatre.org
Cast:
Jake Golliher
Lanette King
Emmy Panzica-Piontek
Margaret Shelby
Terraye Watson
Jerry Mañan
Kitty Corum
Shea Ketchum