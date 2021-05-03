OEDIPUS THE KING Will Be Performed in the Park By Kansas City Public Theatre

KCParks and Recreation to bring Oedipus the King to Theis Park in June.

Kansas City Public Theatre will produce the classic tragedy of Oedipus the King adapted and directed by Dr. Nathan Bowman. Oedipus the King, a Greek Tragedy by Sophocles, tells the story of a pandemic that devastates the city of Thebes. With the city in panic, its leader Oedipus is told that the only way to lift his city from crisis is to investigate the murder of the city's previous king. Oedipus is forced to confront the circumstances which lead to his rise to power, ultimately leading to dire revelations about his family. While the play is a classic, it reflects on the experiences of a community trying to grapple with the effects of an unchecked pandemic. Oedipus the King examines what it means to hold leaders to account for their actions. This public performance will include post show discussions with invited city leaders. The audience will also be invited to take part in a public art installation that acts as the set for the play.

When:

June 17-19, 2021 7:30pm

June 24-26, 2021 7:30pm

Where:

Theis Park Amphitheater

Kansas City, MO 64110

South of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Tickets:

General Admission is FREE at the gate

Reserve a space (up to 4 people) $100

Reserve a space (up to 2 people) $50

Reserve your space at www.kcpublictheatre.org

Cast:

Jake Golliher

Lanette King

Emmy Panzica-Piontek

Margaret Shelby

Terraye Watson

Jerry Mañan

Kitty Corum

Shea Ketchum

