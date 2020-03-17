New Theatre & Restaurant Closing To The Public Through April 12

Due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic and out of concern for our guests and employees, New Theatre & Restaurant is cancelling all remaining performances of CHURCH BASEMENT LADIES starring Cindy Williams from LAVERNE AND SHIRLEY.

Because this situation is complex and evolving rapidly, New Theatre will continue to monitor it and keep guests informed of any further changes to our schedule.

Anyone holding tickets for a cancelled performance should know that all funds will be banked in their personal account for any future New Theatre production and that they should expect a call from a New Theatre representative. New Theatre's box office will remain open during this period and maintain our usual hours, 9am - 6pm Mon - Sat and 11am - 3pm Sundays.

Even though these are difficult financial times, New Theatre will continue to pay all employees their full salary throughout this period so they will be able to care for their families and pay their mortgages.





