The National WWI Museum and Memorial presents Taps at the Tower, a moving ceremony featuring an iconic rendition at sunset (approximately 8:45 p.m.) from Sunday, June 16 - Saturday, June 22, 2019. Following the ceremony each evening, the Tower will remain open.

Taps is a musical piece long associated with the United States Military and is often played at civilian events and funerals around the country. To pay tribute to the rich and storied history of Taps and honor those who served the nation, the National WWI Museum and Memorial presents Taps at the Tower each evening at sunset from Sunday, June 16 - Saturday, June 22.

People are invited to come and use the Museum and Memorial grounds each evening, have a picnic, play games and enjoy the outdoors. At sunset, people will gather at the Liberty Memorial Tower to experience Taps being played during a brief, moving ceremony. In its fifth year, more than 10,000 people have witnessed the performance of the ceremony since 2014.

For the first time in conjunction with Taps at the Tower, guests are invited to ascend to the top of America's official WWI memorial following the ceremony each evening to enjoy the striking and beautiful panoramic views of Kansas City (weather permitting).

The Museum and Memorial is also offering the chance to the public to win a $100 prize package. Attendees need only share their photos of an evening of Taps at the Tower to Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #TapsAtTheTower for a chance to win.

Taps at the Tower is supported by the Neighborhood Tourist Development Fund of Kansas City, Mo.





