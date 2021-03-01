Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Midwest Trust Series Announces We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland

Streaming live, in real-time, from the stunning Pearse Lyons Distillery.

Mar. 1, 2021  

Midwest Trust Series Announces We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland

Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center presents We Banjo 3, quartet of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley, who seamlessly converge the shared traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with a brilliant command of their banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion instruments.

We Banjo 3 hosts their next epic virtual experience, We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland.

All four WB3 band members will be TOGETHER & PERFORMING LIVE ON STAGE on March 13 - the first time since the pandemic shut down concerts exactly one year ago. Tune in for this special March show - streaming live, in real-time, from the stunning Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin.

Find tickets and more information at www.webanjo3.com. Each ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming access for 7 days post-event.


Featured at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Always Off Book Unisex T-Shirt
Performer Stickers
Always A Light Phone Case

Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories
Starlight@Home To Present RHYTHM OF THE DANCE Photo

Starlight@Home To Present RHYTHM OF THE DANCE

Kansas City Actors Theatre Presents Reading of Molières THE PESTS Photo

Kansas City Actors Theatre Presents Reading of Molière's THE PESTS

BWW Blog: More Musical Adaptations That Would Just Make Sense - “So Bad, Its Good&rd Photo

BWW Blog: More Musical Adaptations That Would Just Make Sense - “So Bad, It's Good” Edition

Kansas City Actors Theatre Announces Virtual Dramatic Reading Of Moliéres THE PESTS Photo

Kansas City Actors Theatre Announces Virtual Dramatic Reading Of Moliére's THE PESTS


More Hot Stories For You

  • Tune in to RIVERSIDE HIGH SCHOOL: A KNOT-ICAL TALE
  • DUELING PIANOS Comes to Beef House Dinner Theater
  • Introducing BroadwayWorld+ and BroadwayWorld+ Pro!
  • Storytelling Arts of Indiana to Share Stories Of The Bicultural Experience