Midwest Trust Series Announces We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland

Johnson County Community College's Midwest Trust Center presents We Banjo 3, quartet of two sets of brothers, Enda & Fergal Scahill and Martin & David Howley, who seamlessly converge the shared traditions of Americana, Bluegrass, and Celtic music with a brilliant command of their banjo, fiddle, mandolin, guitar, and percussion instruments.

We Banjo 3 hosts their next epic virtual experience, We Banjo 3: Live From Ireland.

All four WB3 band members will be TOGETHER & PERFORMING LIVE ON STAGE on March 13 - the first time since the pandemic shut down concerts exactly one year ago. Tune in for this special March show - streaming live, in real-time, from the stunning Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin.

Find tickets and more information at www.webanjo3.com. Each ticket purchase includes on-demand streaming access for 7 days post-event.