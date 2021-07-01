Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre Announces 2021-22 Season Announced

Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre has announced its 2021-22 season as life finally returns to a renovated Warwick Theatre.

"We're beyond excited to get back to making our art with our community," said MET Producing Artistic Director Karen Paisley.

"It's been too long since we shared stories. Reconnecting with each other is a healing experience and we are so eager to get back on the boards, bringing dozens of local artists back to work. We were a week from opening Mother of the Maid when the shutdown came. Now, a year and a half later, we'll finally get to open."

MET's 16th MAINSTAGE Season features 3 shows cancelled because of the pandemic*.

The 20-21 season includes:

*Mother of the Maid, by Jane Anderson (Sept. 2021) KC premiere - A modern telling of the of the story teenage Joan of Arc, from the perspective of her mother.

*Oliver! by Lionel Bart (November 2021) 8-time Oscar winning family friendly musical.

The Sea Horse, by Edward J. Moore (March 2022) rugged romance in a run-down 1970's waterfront bar.

Flyin' West, by Pearl Cleage (April 2022) African American women pioneers set in 1880s Kansas.

*The Nowhere Girl, by Karen Paisley (May 2022) Premiering in Kansas City

MET's STAGE2 Series presents the Conor McPherson Irish ghost tale, The Weir, the radio play It's a Wonderful Life and Valentine Cabaret, a four-night cabaret under the direction of Kevin Bogan, noted local musical director.

The 111-year-old Warwick theatre at 3927 Main St. hosts each production. Renovations continue, but big changes have been accomplished. The mainstage space has been opened by cutting back the mezzanine balcony allowing for more flexible staging and increased capacity. "The architects at BNIM and the contractors from Total Interiors have done an outstanding job helping us create a unique and versatile space", said Bob Paisley, Managing Director for MET and Warwick. "Going to be exciting dreaming up ways to use all the extra room". Ample parking is available, a full lobby bar installed, ADA lobby restroom, new HVAC heating and cooling throughout the building and a new kitchen for custom catered events.

"Warwick is a terrific asset to the arts community, providing another much-needed venue in town," said Karen Paisley. "Hosting companies like The Black Repertory Theatre of Kansas City, Venture Out Theatre and The Ensemble Iberica during the pandemic created exciting collaborations, introducing new patrons to the space."

Other scheduled events at Warwick include an October return for Orchestre Surreal (classical interpreters of Rock and Roll), Central Standard Theatre's Invasion (award winning International Theatre) in January 2022 and a venue for the Kansas City Fringe Festival in its return to live performances in July 2022. More productions will be added through the year. Required Covid protections will be in effect.

For more information visit www.metkc.org or call the box office at (816) 569- 3226.