Maples Repertory Theatre Will Host Workshop for Musical THE MOST EPIC BIRTHDAY PARTY EVER in Hannibal in July
All attendees will be cast and taught a musical in five days, which will culminate in a performance for parents, friends, and the community.
This July, Maples Repertory Theatre is traveling to Hannibal to put on the musical, "The Most EPIC Birthday Party Ever," in partnership with Hannibal Parks & Recreation and Hannibal Arts Council.
Two fully-vaccinated, professional theatre directors will arrive in Hannibal to hold youth auditions on Monday, July 19. All attendees will be cast and taught a musical in five days, which will culminate in a performance for parents, friends, and the community.
Sage Tokach, education director at Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon, said the performance camp is an excellent opportunity for students ages 8 - 18 and is appropriate for both the beginner and the advanced performer. "The result of this camp is a fully costumed, choreographed, one-hour long musical fun for the whole family. "
"The Most EPIC Birthday Party Ever" is a play about Skyler and her older brother Charlie, who have never gotten along. But, during Skyler's mysterious 12th birthday party, their rivalry reaches EPIC proportions. This musical teaches a big lesson in responsibility and respect for each other.
The cost for each student is $50 and registration may be done in the Parks & Rec office (320 Broadway) or on-line with RecDesk.
The schedule for this performance opportunity is as follows. All rehearsals and performances will take place at the Hannibal Central Park Bandstand.
Rehearsals
- Monday, July 19 from 8 a.m. to noon
- Tuesday, July 20 from 8 a.m. to noon
- Wednesday, July 21 from 8 a.m. to noon
- Thursday, July 22: OFF
- Friday, July 23 from 8 a.m. to noon
Performance
- Saturday, July 24 at 10 a.m.
Learn more at https://www.hannibalparks.org/event/maples-repertory-theatre-remote-performance-camp/2021-07-19/.