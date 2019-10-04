Magic Performance Added To The 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents Series

Today, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced an additional performance in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series - Champions of Magic.

The five world-class illusionists who make up this mind-bending theatrical production are launching their second U.S. tour. Magicians Alex McAleer, Kayla Drescher, Fernando Velasco, and the group Young & Strange will take the Kauffman Center stage April 3 with incredible mind reading, stunning close-up magic, and daring large-scale illusions. Following sold-out shows across the globe, rave reviews from audiences of all ages, and a run in London's West End, this incredible performance will entertain the entire family.

Tickets range from $25 to $45, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, October 11. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at www.kauffmancenter.org.

Champions of Magic started touring in October 2013, and has since completed six U.K. tours, and a U.S. tour in 2017. Their skills have been featured on-screen worldwide, with appearances on The CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us, NBC's Caught on Camera with Nick Cannon, The Today Show, and Access Hollywood Live.

The group has more than 30 million online views, in addition to a live, worldwide audience reaching the hundreds of thousands. Each team member specializes in a different type of magic: illusionists Young & Strange, close-up magician Kayla Drescher, escapologist Fernando Velasco, and mind reader Alex McAleer.

The Champions of Magic team shares incredible interactive magic, an impossible escape from Houdini's water torture cell, a mind-blowing prediction that must be seen to be believed, levitation high above the stage, and a finale beyond explanation. From unbelievable mind reading and stunning close-up tricks, to massive stage-filling illusions, these magicians were born to bend minds.





