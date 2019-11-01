MTH Theater Reveals Cast and Creatives for a Spectacular Christmas Show

The MTH Theater at Crown Center has announced casting and additional details for its upcoming production of A SPECTACULAR CHRISTMAS SHOW. The original Revue is directed and choreographed by Ashley Pankow, making her professional directorial debut. The entirely Kansas City based company features Keshana Cook, Shelby Floyd, Nora Hennessy, Timothy Michael Houston, Mason Kelso, Noah Lindquist, Mandy Morris, and Robert Vardiman. Musical direction for the production will be provided by Mark Ferrell, who will also play piano. Mr. Ferrell is joined by Noah McNair on bass, Tod Barnard on drums, and Cindy Egger on guitar. The production team also includes lighting design by Art Kent, sound design by John Story, costume design by Shannon Smith, scenic coordiation by Mark A. Exline, and stage management by Tenley Pitonzo.

Staying true to its mission and tradition, this year's all new production will feature holiday music taken from Musical Theater, as well as innovative arrangements of holiday classics. The production will feature traditional readings of tunes like SILENT NIGHT and WHITE CHRISTMAS as well as feature dynamic Holiday arrangements from Pentatonic and Straight No Chaser.

'Christmas will definitely be spectacular this year! We will be bringing all the charm, fun, and copious amounts of Christmas energy that one can consume. All ages will enjoy and find themselves in this high energy show with amazing talent and songs that will leave you full of the Christmas spirit,' said Pankow.

A SPECTACULAR CHRISTMAS SHOW plays 16 performances, December 5-22 at The MTH Theater at Crown Center. Ticket prices start at only $35, with a 10% discount available for groups of 6 or more and a 20% discount available for groups of 12 or more.



To purchase tickets or for more information, contact the MTH Box Office at 816.221.6987 or visit mthkc.com.



