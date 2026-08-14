Lyric Opera Of Kansas City To Opens 2026–2027 Season With LA BOHEME

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General Director and CEO Deborah Sandler Kemper has announced “La bohème,” the first production of Lyric Opera’s 2026–2027 season and the opening production of the company’s 70th season. “La bohème” will run for three performances on Sept. 19, 25 and 27, 2026, at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts, 1601 Broadway Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64108.

This Lyric Opera original production, with a set designed by R. Keith Brumley in 2008 and updated in 2014, is a Kansas City favorite and will feature an international cast, with many making their Lyric Opera debuts, including Jose Simerilla Romero as Rodolfo, Cadie J. Bryan as Musetta, Raúl Morales Velazco as Colline, Jon Dirk Ross as Schaunard and Paul Chwe Minchul An as Benoit and Alcindoro.

Cast members returning to Lyric Opera include Gabriella Reyes as Mimì (last appeared in “Cavalleria rusticana,” 2023) and Luke Sutliff as Marcello (last appeared in “Pagliacci,” 2023).

The creative team consists of longtime Lyric Opera collaborators including conductor Christopher Allen (last conducted “Roméo et Juliette,” 2024), director Garnett Bruce (last directed “Turandot,” 2025), assistant director Joshua Horowitz (last assistant directed “Madama Butterfly,” 2025), lighting designer James Sale (last designed “Turandot,” 2025) and wig and makeup designer David Zimmerman (last designed “Of Mice and Men,” 2026).

Sandler Kemper stated, “As we celebrate Lyric Opera’s 70th season, we are thrilled to begin with one of opera’s greatest masterpieces. ‘La bohème’ has captivated audiences for more than a century with its unforgettable music and universal story, and this exceptional cast and creative team bring fresh vitality to a production that will delight longtime opera lovers while welcoming those experiencing it for the very first time.”

Performances will take place on Sept. 19, 25 and 27, 2026. Tickets are $34. Call Lyric Opera Ticketing and Patron Services at 816-471-7344 or visit kcopera.org/event/la-boheme/. Run Time is two hours and 30 minutes with one intermission

The Creative Team includes Conductor - Christopher Allen, Director - Garnett Bruce, Assistant Director - Joshua Horowitz, Set Designer - R. Keith Brumley, Costume Designer - Martin Pakledinaz, Lighting Designer - James Sale, Wig and Makeup Designer - David Zimmerman. Costumes executed by Seattle Opera Costume Shop

The Cast includes: Rodolfo played by Jose Simerilla Romero*, Mimì played by Gabriella Reyes, Marcello played by Luke Sutliff, Musetta played by Cadie J. Bryan*, Colline played by Raúl Morales Velazco*, Schaunard played by Jon Dirk Ross*^, and Benoit/Alcindoro played by Paul Chwe Minchul An*.

*Lyric Opera Debut

^Lyric Opera Resident Artist

To learn more about “La bohème,” visit kcopera.org/event/la-boheme/.

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