EUREKA DAY to Open at Kansas City Actors Theatre's City Stage

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Kansas City Actors Theatre is continuing with Eureka Day by Jonathan Spector. This production features a cast of Kansas City actors, and epitomizes their slogan of “Great Actors. Smart Plays.” Starring KCAT Ensemble Members Teisha M. Bankston, John Rensenhouse, and Cinnamon Schultz, joined by Ross Hellwig and Erika Crane Ricketts; directed by KCAT Ensemble Member Darren Sextro. Starting September 9 at the City Stage in Union Station, tickets are on sale now.

When a mumps outbreak hits the Eureka Day School, the Board of Directors are put on their backfoot, forced to reexamine their vaccination policy. Until now they have only made decisions through consensus, nor majority, but now they must decide: is it possible to make a decision about vaccinations that will please everyone? “Eureka Day was already timely when it made its off-Broadway debut in 2019. It is even more so now.” (Time Out New York)

Eureka Day features KCAT Ensemble Member John Rensenhouse as Don, the head of the Eureka Day School in Berkely, CA who attempts to remain a neutral presence on the Board of Directors. John returns to KCAT’s stage having appeared in and directed many productions at KCAT including Gaslight, Trouble in Mind, God of Carnage, and many more. KCAT Ensemble Member Teisha M. Bankston returns to KCAT’s stage as Carina, the newest member of the Board who has had her fair share of experience working for nonprofits (and dealing with well-intentioned white people). Teisha was most recently seen on KCAT’s stage in Everybody, as well as Doubt: A Parable, Little Women, and Spider’s Web. KCAT Ensemble Member Cinnamon Schultz also returns to the KCAT stage as Suzanne, a long-standing member of the Board who has strong opinions based on her years of service for the Eureka Day School. Cinnamon has appeared on KCAT’s stage numerous times including Boston Marriage, Crimes of the Heart, A Streetcar Named Desire, Everybody, and many more.

Ross Hellwig makes his KCAT debut as Eli, an oblivious but well meaning “tech-bro” who retired early and now looks for ways to occupy his time. Ross has been seen on local and national stages including the New Theatre & Restaurant, The Old Globe, LA Theatre Works, and more. Erika Crane Ricketts makes her “mainstage” KCAT debut as Meiko, a recently single mother and (bored) architect. Erika appeared in KCAT’s collaboration with Bach Aria Soloists Our Favorite Things in April 2026, and has appeared on local stages with KC Public Theatre, Unicorn Theatre, the White Theatre at the J, and more. Kendra Keller, Dominique Lorae, Matt Sameck, and Ruthie Wu are the understudies for this production.

Eureka Day is directed by KCAT Ensemble Member Darren Sextro whose previous KCAT credits include The Roommate, Trouble in Mind (co-director with Teisha M. Bankston), A Doll’s House, Crimes of the Heart, and more. The creative team for Eureka Day includes KCAT Ensemble Member Ari Hernandez as Assistant Director, Kelli Harrod as Scenic Designer (KCAT’s Everybody, Dial M for Murder, Little Women, and more); Georgianna Londré as Costume Designer (KCAT’s The Pests, Death and the Maiden, Three Viewings, and more); KCAT Ensemble Member Tinna Rivera as Lighting Designer (KCAT lighting design debut); KCAT Ensemble Member Jerry Mañan as Projections Designer (KCAT’s The Lehman Trilogy and Four Children); Paul Vedros as Sound Designer (KCAT’s The Roommate); and Eric Palmquist as Properties Designer (KCAT’s Everybody, Dial M for Murder, Gaslight, Dot, and more).

Stage management by KCAT Ensemble Member Ari Hernandez, assistant stage management by Jazmin Havens, production assistance and wardrobe supervision by Alex Valdez, and production management from KCAT Ensemble Member Tinna Rivera. Technical direction by KCAT Ensemble Member Tyler Lindquist and intimacy direction by KCAT Ensemble Member Matt Schwader.

Tickers for Eureka Day start as low as $10 online, and $5 in-person on select Pay-What-You-Can performances. Tickets can be purchased online or by calling (816) 361-5228 (Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm). During Season 22 ALL “Preview Performance” are Pay-What-You-Can (PWYC). PWYC performances for Eureka Day include September 9, 10, 11, 14, and 21 at 7:30 PM.

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