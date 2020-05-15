Kauffman Center Announces A Virtual Future Stages Festival

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts is pleased to announce its annual Future Stages Festival is going virtual this year. On June 14, 2020, the Kauffman Center will debut a full day of compelling performance videos, engaging youth-friendly activities and one-of-a-kind live-streamed content, all available through the Center's website and social media channels.

An extension of the Kauffman Center's Open Doors Spotlight on Youth program, Future Stages Festival is a free, family-friendly community event that showcases youth performers and interactive arts activities. A staple since 2014, Future Stages Festival has featured more than 4,000 youth performers from more than 70 performance groups, and approximately 20 community partners have provided activities for all to enjoy. Last year alone, more than 700 youth performers from 34 local arts group performed on four stages, and nearly 4,500 people attended.

In response to COVID-19 and with the health and safety of our performers, guests, volunteers and staff top of mind, the Kauffman Center decided to move the event to a virtual stage.

Throughout the festival day, visitors to the Future Stages Festival webpage will be able to watch stunning, inspiring and moving pieces featuring Kansas City-area youth performers that auditioned and were selected for the 2020 festival, including the Kansas City Boys and Kansas City Girls choirs, Harmony KC, Starlight Stars, Lily Zhang Li Taylor Dance Academy and more. Kids, adults and family members will have the chance to partake from home in a number of craft and activity videos by Kauffman Center staff and community partners, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Museum at Prairiefire and UMKC Conservatory Academy. An activity booklet, complete with coloring pages, a word search, a bingo sheet, activity directions and more, will be available to download along with the virtual festival guide.

Additionally, the Kauffman Center will go live on Facebook throughout the festival day to feature behind-the-scenes tours of Helzberg Hall, Muriel Kauffman Theatre and various backstage spaces. A schedule of live content will be available in the festival guide and on the Center's Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Follow the Kauffman Center on social media at @KauffmanCenter for social-only content and live updates throughout the day, and use #FutureStages to contribute to the conversation. To best serve its visitors throughout the day, the Kauffman Center encourages RSVPs for the virtual event. Those who RSVP will be entered to win a family four pack of tickets to a 2021 Kauffman Center Presents performance.

"Future Stages Festival is a wonderful celebration of the arts community in Kansas City. We will truly miss seeing all the kids, families and friends in person this year, as sharing the Kauffman Center stages is a great joy for all involved. But we're excited to highlight their amazing talent in a virtual way as we experiment with some new ways to connect with our community," said Paul Schofer, president and CEO of the Kauffman Center.

The Kauffman Center looks forward to welcoming all its virtual visitors June 14, 2020 starting at 11 a.m. For more information, head to kauffmancenter.org/futurestages and our official Facebook event.





