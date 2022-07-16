Kansas City Jewish Film Festival Returns To In-Person Events With 11 Award-Winning Films

Eleven award-winning movies will be featured as part of the 22nd Kansas City Jewish

Film Festival (KCJFF), presented by The Lewis and Shirley White Theatre at The Jewish

Community Center (The J). The three-week festival opens Sunday, July 31, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 21, with several films having multiple showings to accommodate people's busy schedules. The 2022 festival films have received recognition at the national and international levels.

The Kansas City Jewish Film Festival provides an opportunity to encounter films by

Jewish filmmakers -- usually highlighting Jewish history or culture - that audiences would be unlikely to encounter in conventional theatres or even on any of the various streaming platforms. KCJFF films explore issues of universal importance, with a Jewish twist! Some films are in English, while others feature subtitles. All KCJFF films will be shown inside The White Theatre at The J, with the notable exception of a special screening of the documentary "A Common Goal," on Sunday, Aug. 14 at 2 p.m. at Children's Mercy Park, home of Kansas City's men's soccer team, Sporting KC.

"We're very excited to be back in person for all of our films this year, and especially

thrilled to be partnering with Sporting KC for the special screening out at Children's Mercy Park," said Keith Wiedenkeller, Director of Arts + Culture at The J. The KCJFF opens Sunday, July 31 with two films. The festival kicks off with the 2 p.m. showing of the documentary film "Golda," about Golda Meir, the first and only woman to serve as Prime Minister of Israel. This subtitled film features Meir in an intimate conversation after being interviewed on Israeli television and will also be shown on Tuesday, Aug. 9 at 7 p.m.

The second opening day movie is a feature film, "The Raft," sponsored by Cal and

Marilyn Cohen, and screens at 5 p.m., after our opening day reception. "The Raft" shares the story of three Israeli teens who build a raft to sail to Cyprus. This coming-of-age story follows their journey as they put their friendships to the test. "The Raft" will have an encore showing on Tuesday, Aug. 2 at 7 p.m.

The KCJFF also features Kansas City native Ed Asner in his final screen appearance in

the feature film, "Tiger Within". This poignant film is the story of an unlikely friendship between a homeless teen and a Holocaust survivor. The film is sponsored by Alan Edelman and Debbie Sosland-Edelman and will be shown twice: Saturday, Aug. 13 at 7 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 21 at 2 p.m.

The special screening of "A Common Goal" at Children's Mercy Park on Aug. 14 is

presented in partnership with Sporting KC. Sporting KC Midfielder Gadi Kinda, who was a

member of the Israeli Men's National Team and a former Israel Premier League player, will

speak about his experiences on the team at the conclusion of the film. Gates will open at Noon for this screening and concessions will be available for purchase from the Ellenberg Experience Kosher Food Truck, as well as other concession stands in the park. Fun activities for the whole family will also be provided!

For previews of all the films and to buy tickets, visit KCJFF.org, or call the boxoffice at

913-327-8054. A festival pass is only $126 for all 11 films (for the price of nine) or individual film tickets are available at $14.

The Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City opened in 1914 in midtown Kansas City, Missouri and has grown and adapted to serve the changing needs of Greater Kansas City's Jewish and secular communities. Our mission is to build a strong, vibrant and inclusive community that enhances wellness, meaning, and joy, based on Jewish values, heritage, and culture. We are a welcoming community that embodies Jewish values in a safe and respectful environment. People of all ages and backgrounds learn and grow at our 'home away from home.'