Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Performs A CHARLIE BROWN CHRISTMAS Next Month

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra will perform the next concert for the Conversations in Jazz 2023-2024 Season, A Charlie Brown Christmas, featuring Lee Langston, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. at Helzberg Hall in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts (1601 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64108). As part of the multi-media performance, clips from the film, A Charlie Brown Christmas, will be played, accompanied by the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra. Guests on stage will be reading some of the endearing dialogue.

For a lot of us, our entry into the jazz world came from the inexplicable world of a loveable boy and his beagle traversing the meaning of the season in an animated special. The timeless music of Vince Guaraldi has been played in more households than nearly any other artist, and we are so enthused to deliver a momentous arrangement of selections from A Charlie Brown Christmas for big band- for the first time ever! Join KCJO and guest vocalist Lee Langston as we create a new holiday tradition. Good Grief!

Kansas City Jazz Orchestra Artistic Director Clint Ashlock stated, "Head into the heart of the holidays with the Kansas City Jazz Orchestra's upcoming December 5th concert at the Kauffman Center. In a truly unprecedented event, KCJO presents a multi-sensory feast sure to tug on all of the nostalgic heartstrings as we explore the wonderful music of Vince Guaraldi and the world of Charlie Brown. Along with masterful vocalist Lee Langston, come hear KC’s finest big band play the timeless melodies of "Linus and Lucy," "Christmas Time Is Here," and many more, in a newly arranged suite to welcome you to the holiday season! Along with the music, you’ll enjoy character dialogue and visuals straight from the television specials. It’ll be a great night, so – Good grief! – don’t miss it!"