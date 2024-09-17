Kansas City Chamber Orchestra Will Perform a Free Outdoor Concert at Wornall House

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



For nearly four decades, the Kansas City Chamber Orchestra (KCCO) has featured some of the metro’s best professional musicians playing a diverse repertoire in iconic spaces.

With the start of its 38th season - A Feast of Fabulous Music - KCCO will provide a musical “taste” of what’s to come in a FREE outdoor concert on Sunday, Sept. 22 at 6 p.m. in the gardens of the historic Wornall House Museum, 6115 Wornall Rd., Kansas City Missouri.

The Sept. 22 concert, “Music in the Garden”, will be under the direction of KCCO Guest Conductor Carolyn Watson with a program featuring music of Vivaldi, Britten and Mozart. Guests are invited to come early and enjoy food truck cuisine, find their spot in the garden and await the concert. This concert is appropriate for all ages to enjoy.

KCCO will formally open its 38th season on Wednesday evening, Oct. 9 with “Mad About Mozart”. This 7:30 p.m. concert will take place at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral in Downtown Kansas City, Missouri, and is preceded by a pre-concert talk about the music at 6:30 p.m. Under the baton of KCCO Music Director/Conductor Bruce Sorrell, this concert will include award-winning young piano soloist Yanguri Cai, from the International Center for Music at Park University and feature Mozart’s Symphony #38 (the “Prague”), and Piano Concerto #24.

“These works come from the last years of Mozart’s life, a period that was rich with ‘greatest hits.’ In fact, he composed 12 piano concertos alone in the years 1784-1786,” Sorrell said. “Mozart only composed two concertos in a minor key, and C minor, the key of this concerto, is often associated with Beethoven. He was in residence in Vienna during this time and the excellent wind players in that musical city, as well as in Prague, inspired his distinctive use of winds in these works. It is a delight to listen to,” he said.

On Wednesday evening Dec. 3, KCCO will present its candlelight holiday concert at Old Mission Methodist Church, 5519 State Park Rd., in Fairway, Kansas. The 7:30 concert will feature a collaboration with professional choral ensemble “Cardinalis” to present the beautiful Vivaldi Gloria, for choir and orchestra. Along with other Baroque classical favorites it is a perfect musical entry into the winter holiday season.

Who doesn’t love Valentine's Day? KCCO will present its special musical valentine on Valentine’s Day - Friday, Feb. 14, an event with dinner and pre-concert entertainment included - at a location to be announced soon.

The finale of the KCCO season, on Thursday, May 1, will present a menu of music to celebrate the spring featuring Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring and much more.

To join the Chamber Orchestra for the full season and reserved seating at all events visit Eventbrite at https://KCCO-2024-25-season-tickets.eventbrite.com. For further details and to order individual tickets, please visit kcchamberorchestra.org or call (816) 960-1324.





Comments