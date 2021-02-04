Kansas City Broadway Series Announces MEAN GIRLS, TOOTSIE & More as Part of BROADWAY IS BACK SERIES

Broadway Across America and The American Theatre Guild have announced the return of Broadway to the stage with the Broadway Is Back In Kansas City Series at the Music Hall and Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts. This powerful season features a 6 Show Season Ticket Package including MEAN GIRLS, TOOTSIE, AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations, AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR and FIDDLER ON THE ROOF. Plus, Season Add-On productions HAMILTON, WICKED and STOMP.

Season renewals and new Season Memberships are on sale now starting at $241 online at BroadwayInKC.com or by calling 816.421.7500 (M-F, 10am-2pm).

The Broadway Is Back In Kansas City Series includes the following national touring productions:

MEAN GIRLS

March 15 - 20, 2022 - Music Hall

Direct from Broadway, MEAN GIRLS is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (LEGALLY BLONDE) and director Casey Nicholaw (THE BOOK OF MORMON). Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. Soon, this naïve newbie falls prey to a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

New York Magazine cheers, "MEAN GIRLS delivers with immense energy, a wicked sense of humor and joyful inside-jokery." USA Today says, "We'll let you in on a little secret, because we're such good friends: GET YOUR TICKETS NOW!"

TOOTSIE

November 23 - 28, 2021 - Music Hall

Call it "musical comedy heaven" (Rolling Stone). Call it "the most uproarious new musical in years!" (The Hollywood Reporter). Call it TOOTSIE! This laugh-out-loud love letter to the theatre tells the story of Michael Dorsey, a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime. Featuring a hilarious Tony®-winning book by Robert Horn and an outrageously clever score by 2018 Tony winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), this New York Times Critic's Pick is "a joyful delight" (The Washington Post) that's "so packed with punchlines, it should be called a jokebox musical!" (Bloomberg). "In these turbulent times, when the world seems out of balance, we need a place to let the good times roll," raves Rolling Stone. "TOOTSIE is it!"

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR

March 29 - April 3, 2022 - Kauffman Center

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is an iconic musical phenomenon with a world-wide fan base. In celebration of its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production comes to North America. Originally staged by London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and helmed by the acclaimed director Timothy Sheader (CRAZY FOR YOU, INTO THE WOODS) and award winning choreographer Drew McOnie (KING KONG, STRICTLY BALLROOM), this production won the 2017 Olivier Award for Best Musical Revival garnering unprecedented reviews and accolades. Appealing to both theater audiences and concert music fans, this production pays tribute to the historic 1971 Billboard Album of the Year while creating a modern, theatrical world that is uniquely fresh and inspiring. Featuring award-winning music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and 'Superstar'.

FIDDLER ON THE ROOF

May 3 - 8, 2022 - Music Hall

Tony® Award-winning director Bartlett Sher and the team behind South Pacific, The King and I, and 2017 Tony® Award-winning Best Play Oslo, bring a fresh and authentic vision to this beloved theatrical masterpiece from Tony Award® winner Joseph Stein and Pulitzer Prize winner Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick. The original production won ten Tony Awards®, including a special Tony Award® for becoming the longest-running Broadway musical of all time. You'll be there when the sun rises on this new production, with stunning movement and dance from acclaimed Israeli choreographer Hofesh Shechter, based on the original staging by Jerome Robbins. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of father and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. Featuring the Broadway classics "Tradition," "If I Were a Rich Man," Sunrise, Sunset," "Matchmaker, Matchmaker" and "To Life," FIDDLER ON THE ROOF will introduce a new generation to this uplifting celebration that raises its cup to joy! To love! To life!

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN

April 12 - 17, 2022 - Kauffman Center

AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN, based on the Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere and Debra Winger, is a breathtaking production that celebrates triumph over adversity and includes one of the most iconic and romantic endings ever portrayed on screen. Featuring the Grammy Award winning, #1 hit single 'Up Where We Belong', and a score based on the 1980's catalogue of music that gave voice to a generation, the live stage production is a new adaptation by multiple Tony Award® nominee Dick Scanlana??(Thoroughly Modern Millie,a??Everydaya??Rapture), baseda??ona??thea??originala??screenplaya??bya??Douglasa??Daya??Stewart. The musical is directed by Scanlan with choreographya??bya??Broadway sensation Patricia Wilcoxa??(Motown, A Night with Janisa??Joplin). Zack Mayo'sa??got smarts and a body built for US Navy pilot boot camp, but he also has too much swagger... until he meets a drill sergeant who's determined to drill his arrogance out of him. Zack finds comfort in the arms of a local factory girl. But it isn't until tragedy befalls aa??fellow candidate that Zack learnsa??thea??importance of lovea??anda??friendship, and findsa??thea??courage to be his best selfa??and wina??thea??heart ofa??thea??woman he loves. AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN-a sweeping romance that will lift you up where you belong!

AIN'T TOO PROUD - The Life and Times of The Temptations

June 21 - 26, 2022 - Music Hall

AIN'T TOO PROUD is the electrifying new smash-hit Broadway musical that follows The Temptations' extraordinary journey from the streets of Detroit to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The winner of the 2019 Tony Award® for Best Choreography, it's a thrilling story of brotherhood, family, loyalty, and betrayal during a decade of civil unrest in America. Set to the beat of the group's treasured hits, including "My Girl," "Just My Imagination," "Get Ready," "Papa Was a Rolling Stone," AIN'T TOO PROUD tells the unforgettable story of the legendary quintet that Billboard Magazine named the greatest R&B group of all time.

SEASON ADD-ON OPTIONS:

HAMILTON

September 28 - October 10, 2021 - Music Hall

HAMILTON is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation's first Treasury Secretary. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON is the story of America then, as told by America now.

With book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's biography of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton.

WICKED

January 5 - 23, 2022 - Music Hall

So much happened before Dorothy dropped in.

WICKED, Kansas City's most popular musical, looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin-smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked." From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED-the untold true story of the Witches of Oz-transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story that USA Today cheers is "a complete triumph! An original musical that will make you laugh, cry, and think."

STOMP (Add-On/Swap A Show Option)

February 11 - 12, 2022 - Kauffman Center

STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique-an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments - matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps - to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show. As the Boston Globe says, "If you haven't seen STOMP, GO! If you have seen it, take someone and share the pleasure!" STOMP. See what all the noise is about.

Season tickets start at $241 for all six season shows. Season Members may also create a 7, 8, or 9 show series by adding on HAMILTON, WICKED and/or STOMP at time of order. Only Season Members receive the best seats at locked-in prices before tickets go on sale to the public, as well as priority access to tickets, premium seating, easy exchanges, lost ticket insurance, Swap A Show privileges and dining discounts. Season renewals are available now online at BroadwayInKC.com, or by calling 816.421.7500 (M-F, 10am-2pm).

