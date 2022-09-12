Kansas City Ballet Stages Emotional 2022- 2023 Season Opener With GISELLE

Kansas City Ballet's 2022-2023 season opens with the tragic love story, Giselle, with choreography by Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney, choreographed after Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot and Marius Petipa to the enchanting music of Adolphe Adam. This haunting production runs October 14 through 23 at the Muriel Kauffman Theatre in the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and will be accompanied by the Kansas City Symphony conducted by Kansas City Ballet Music Director Ramona Pansegrau.

This stunning production of Giselle is a rare opportunity to enjoy one of ballet's true romantic classics. Created in 1841, the hauntingly beautiful Giselle is considered by many to be the supreme achievement of the Romantic age of ballet.

According to Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney: "Giselle is a one-of-a-kind production that is near and dear to me, having played all male roles including the lead, Albrecht. At 181 years old, this masterpiece is one of the oldest continually performed classics in the world of ballet. My approach to this work has been entirely about the preservation of style and artistic intent. Presenting the great classical works is a key part of my artistic vision. It remains one of the most popular works of the dance canon for a reason: It is a love story full of endearing pas de deuxs, gorgeous and challenging solos, and one of the most renowned and ethereal corps de ballet scenes in the history of dance. I am happy to have our company perform my interpretation of this classical favorite that is sure to please our audiences."

Giselle

Choreography by Devon Carney

after Marius Petipa, Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot

Music by Adolphe Adam

Oct. 14-23, 2022 | Muriel Kauffman Theatre at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Friday, Oct. 14 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16 2 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 21 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 22 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 23 2 p.m.

Embark on a tragic tale of a young girl's innocent love for a nobleman secretly disguised as a commoner. The classic tale then changes course, becoming one of heartbreak, tears, and retribution... that ultimately leads to forgiveness. Don't miss your opportunity to enjoy ballet's first romantic classic.

Last performed by Kansas City Ballet in 2015, Giselle, the epitome of the romantic era, was met with whole-hearted audience approval and critical acclaim. The Kansas City Star reviewer Libby Hanssen called the ballet "an enchanting classical work."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION AND EVENTS

Dance Speaks: Giselle

Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022

Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

5:15-6 p.m. | Giselle Rehearsal

6-7 p.m. | Dance Speaks Panel

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director/Choreographer Devon Carney invites Dance Speaks patrons to join him and guests (TBD) in an engaging conversation inspired by the ballet, Giselle. Get a sneak peek beforehand of a company rehearsal of Giselle and gain inside information about the production. The program includes an audience Q and A. Tickets are $12.

Dancer Chat: Giselle

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2023, 6:30 - 7:15 p.m. | Virtual on Facebook LIVE

KC Ballet Dancer Chats, a FREE community engagement and education series, are designed to provide the broader public an opportunity to engage with and learn from professional dancers from Kansas City Ballet. Each Dancer Chat features three KCB company dancers chatting about their roles in upcoming KCB productions and sharing aspects of their life journey and dance experiences. These relaxed, informal conversations are moderated by various KCB community professionals. All Dancer Chats take place on Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/kcballet

Belger Footnote Series

Artistic Director Devon Carney and guest artists offer audience members their views about the choreography, history, design elements and music of the evening's performance. These informal discussions are free for all ticketholders and are held at the theatre one hour prior to curtain for Kansas City Ballet repertory shows. No reservations necessary.

