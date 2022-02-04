Kansas City Ballet Announces 2022 - 2023 Season

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney today announced the company's 2022-2023 season, which opens with the return of a beloved romantic classic, Giselle, continues with the world's most adored fairy tale, Cinderella, and concludes with Bliss Point, a mixed repertoire featuring Mark Morris' hip Sandpaper, Jiří Kylián's tantalizing Petite Mort and Alexander Ekman's gleeful ballet Cacti. Along with the season, Carney is pleased to note the return of the beloved holiday classic, The Nutcracker in December, and New Moves performances of brand-new choreographic works in March-an annual favorite.

Carney stated, "I'm thrilled to mark my 10th year at Kansas City Ballet. The 2022-2023 season as a whole is a great example of where we've gone over the last decade and where we are headed. It starts with the great romantic era classic Giselle, then my new choreography for Cinderella, followed by the 10th Anniversary of New Moves, and finally culminates in engaging contemporary works from internationally renowned choreographers. It's an honor and a privilege to artistically lead Kansas City Ballet and nurture these company dancers who have grown and evolved in their abilities through the variety of works they perform."

Subscriptions, which range from $165 to $321 for the three-ballet package-a savings of 20 percent compared with single-ticket prices-now are available online at www.kcballet.org or by calling the Kansas City Ballet ticket office at 816.931.8993.

Giselle

Choreography by Devon Carney

after Marius Petipa, Jean Coralli and Jules Perrot

Music by Adolphe Adam

Oct. 14-23, 2022 | Muriel Kauffman Theatre at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Embark on a tragic tale of a young girl's innocent love for a nobleman secretly disguised as a commoner. The classic tale then changes course, becoming one of heartbreak, tears, and retribution... that ultimately leads to forgiveness. Don't miss your opportunity to enjoy ballet's first romantic classic.

Last performed by Kansas City Ballet in 2015, Giselle, the epitome of the romantic era, was met with whole-hearted audience approval and critical acclaim. The Kansas City Star reviewer Libby Hanssen called the ballet "an enchanting classical work."

Cinderella

Choreography by Devon Carney

Music by Sergei Prokofiev

Feb. 17-26, 2023 | Muriel Kauffman Theatre at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Cinderella is a magical celebration of dreams fulfilled and true love's triumph. Devon Carney's world premiere choreography accompanied by Prokofiev's captivating music brings this enchanting, whimsical story to life.

Enjoy a special twist on this favorite fairy tale where the characters are sure to delight. The Fairy Godmother, the pumpkin that becomes a carriage, fairies weaving spells, the handsome prince, the glass slipper, the clock striking 12 o'clock, and of course, the wicked stepmother and riotous, bumbling stepsisters all come together to tell this beloved story.

Bliss Point

May 12-21, 2023 | Muriel Kauffman Theatre at Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Sandpaper

Choreography: Mark Morris

Music: Leroy Anderson

Petite Mort

Choreography: Jiří Kylián

Music: Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart

Cacti

Choreography: Alexander Ekman

Music: Franz Joseph Haydn, Ludwig van Beethoven, and Franz Schubert

The 2022-2023 season concludes with a mixed repertoire not to be missed including ballets by world renowned choreographer Mark Morris, Jiri Kylián and Alexander Ekman. Mark Morris' hip Sandpaper is an inventive pop ballet that teases your imagination with wit, humor, and dazzling movement. Petite Mort, the tantalizing contemporary ballet by Jirí Kylián, returns to Kansas City Ballet and this popular masterpiece remains an absolute "must see." Alexander Ekman's gleeful ballet, Cacti, pokes fun at the pretentious and often hilarious way that people interpret art. Don't ask "what does it all mean?" Experience it. Enjoy it.

Sandpaper

Mark Morris' hip Sandpaper is an inventive pop ballet that teases your imagination with wit, humor, and dazzling movement by one of America's most acclaimed choreographers.

Featuring a light-hearted musical score by Leroy Anderson which includes a wide range of "instruments" such as a typewriter, this piece is a joyful and fun start to this diverse program. Choreographed in 1999, Mark Morris choreographed this piece to include a tribute to soft-shoe dancing. When it premiered, San Francisco Chronicle declared it, "the hit of the evening."

Petite Mort



Petite Mort, the tantalizing contemporary ballet by Jiří Kylián, returns to Kansas City Ballet and this popular masterpiece remains an absolute "must see."

Petite Mort, translated from French, means "little death" and it passionately depicts the vulnerability of our lives. Choreographer Jiří Kylián holds world-wide acclaim and has been one of the most influential voices in the progression of dance in past decades.

When Petite Mort premiered in Kansas City in 2018, Chicago critic Lauren Warnecke stated, "it's breathtakingly beautiful, juxtaposing the most iconic, sensitive images we have in the 20th century concert dance with Kylián's dry, cheeky, sense of humor."

Cacti

Alexander Ekman's gleeful ballet, Cacti, pokes fun at the pretentious and often hilarious way that people interpret art. Don't ask "what does it all mean?" Experience it. Enjoy it.

This Kansas City Premiere which concludes Bliss Point, showcases the future of not only dance but dance theatre experience. Cacti is an affectionate, pointed and often hilarious deconstruction of the affectations of dance.

Ekman has written: "This work is about how we observe art and how we often feel the need to analyze and 'understand' art. I believe that there is no right way and that everyone can interpret and experience art the way they want. Perhaps it's just a feeling that you can't explain or perhaps it's very obvious what the message is."

Kansas City Ballet

2022-2023 Season

Kansas City Dance Day

Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

500 W. Pershing Rd., Kansas City, MO 64108

Kansas City Ballet's 12th annual celebration of dance and movement features FREE dance performances, dance and fitness classes, demonstrations, and FUN for the whole family.

Dance Speaks: New Dance Partners

Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022 | Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

5:30-6 p.m. | New Dance Partners Rehearsal

6-7 p.m. | Dance Speaks Panel

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney and Guest Choreographer Stephanie Martinez invite Dance Speaks patrons to join them in an engaging conversation inspired by Ms. Martinez' dramatic work! Get a sneak peek beforehand of Ms. Martinez' ballet in rehearsal and gain inside information regarding the production. Tickets only $12 at www.kcballet.org.

New Dance Partners

Sept. 16-17, 2022 | Johnson County Community College Midwest Trust Center

12345 College Blvd., Overland Park, KS 66210

Choreography by Stephanie Martinez

The Midwest Trust Center Performing Arts Series at Johnson County Community College has produced New Dance Partners since 2013. The project furthers artistic growth in dance by creating new works and encouraging collaboration between Kansas City arts organizations. The performances feature local, professional dance companies in new works that are commissioned on their behalf and that are directed by renowned choreographers. Tickets will be sold here: https://jccc.universitytickets.com/.

Dance Speaks: Giselle



Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022 | Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

5:30-6 p.m. | Giselle Rehearsal

6-7 p.m. | Dance Speaks Panel

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director/Choreographer Devon Carney invites Dance Speaks patrons to join him and guests (TBD) in an engaging conversation inspired by the ballet Giselle. Get a sneak peek beforehand of a company rehearsal of Giselle and gain inside information about the production. The program includes includes an audience Q and A. Tickets only $12 at www.kcballet.org.

Dancer Chat: Giselle

Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2023, 6-6:45 p.m. | Virtual on Facebook LIVE

KC Ballet Dancer Chats, a FREE community engagement and education series, are designed to provide the broader public an opportunity to engage with and learn from professional dancers from Kansas City Ballet. Each Dancer Chat features three KCB company dancers chatting about their roles in upcoming KCB productions and sharing aspects of their life journey and dance experiences. These relaxed, informal conversations are moderated by various KCB community professionals. All Dancer Chats take place on Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/kcballet

Fri., Oct. 14 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 15 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 16 2 p.m.

Fri., Oct. 21 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 22 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Oct. 23 2 p.m.

Dancer Chat: The Nutcracker

Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, 6-6:45 p.m. | Virtual on Facebook LIVE

KC Ballet Dancer Chats, a FREE community engagement and education series, are designed to provide the broader public an opportunity to engage with and learn from professional dancers from Kansas City Ballet. Each Dancer Chat features three KCB company dancers chatting about their roles in upcoming KCB productions and sharing aspects of their life journey and dance experiences. These relaxed, informal conversations are moderated by various KCB community professionals. All Dancer Chats take place on Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/kcballet

Nutcracker Ball

Benefitting Kansas City Ballet and Kansas City Ballet School

Presented by Kansas City Ballet Guild

Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022 | The Westin Kansas City at Crown Center

Kansas City Ballet Guild is proud to kick-off the coming holiday season with the 55th annual Nutcracker Ball. All proceeds from the Nutcracker Ball support Kansas City Ballet. Presented by Kansas City Ballet Guild. http://www.kcballetball.org/

The Nutcracker

Dec. 7-24, 2022 | Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography by Devon Carney

Music by Peter I. Tchaikovsky performed by Kansas City Symphony

Kansas City Ballet's annual tradition, The Nutcracker continues to awe audiences year after year and is hailed as "positively oozing charm" by The Washington Post. The classic, Victorian-era story by E.T.A. Hoffman featuring Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Dr. Drosselmeier and the Sugar Plum Fairy is a magical theatrical experience wrapped with exquisite costumes, grand sets, and captivating choreography. Let your wonder ignite and feel the glimmer once more as your childhood dreams return and inspire you to IMAGINE AGAIN.

The Nutcracker tickets on sale Mon., Aug. 29, 2022.

Wed., Dec. 7 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 8 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 9 7:30 p.m.

Sat. Dec. 10 2 p.m.* and 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 11 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 14 10:30 a.m. (student matinee) and 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 15 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 16 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 17 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Dec. 18 1 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 21 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 22 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Dec. 23 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 24 1 p.m.

(*) Sugar Plum Fairy Children's Ball

Sugar Plum Fairy Children's Ball

Benefitting Kansas City Ballet School

Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 | Kansas City Marriott Downtown

The Sugar Plum Fairy Children's Ball takes place from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown. Guests will park at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and be whisked off to the beautiful Count Basie Ballroom experiencing the magic of the holidays. Children will delight in having their complimentary picture taken with the Sugar Plum Fairy, having their face painted and interacting with costumed characters. Parents will appreciate shopping at our fantastic silent auction and raffle. Guests will dine on a delicious three-course luncheon while enjoying entertainment provided by Kansas City Youth Ballet and dancing with family and friends to holiday music. The excitement continues as a shuttle transports guests to the 2 p.m. matinee performance of Kansas City Ballet's The Nutcracker.

This event is committed to raising funds for the Kansas City Ballet School and its scholarship program. For reservations or sponsorship information contact Grace Ingham at gingham@kcballet.org

Dance Speaks: Cinderella

Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 | Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

5:30-6 p.m. | Cinderella Rehearsal

6-7 p.m. | Cinderella Panel

Get a sneak peek of a Cinderella rehearsal and gain insightful information regarding the ballet production. Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney and special guests (TBD) invite you to join them in an engaging conversation inspired by this dramatic work! Moderated by Artistic Director Devon Carney, the panel activity includes an audience Q and A. Tickets only $12 at www.kcballet.org.

Dancer Chat: Cinderella

Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, 6-6:45 p.m. | Virtual on Facebook LIVE

KC Ballet Dancer Chats, a FREE community engagement and education series, are designed to provide the broader public an opportunity to engage with and learn from professional dancers from Kansas City Ballet. Each Dancer Chat features three KCB company dancers chatting about their roles in upcoming KCB productions and sharing aspects of their life journey and dance experiences. These relaxed, informal conversations are moderated by various KCB community professionals. All Dancer Chats take place on Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/kcballet

Fri., Feb. 17 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 18 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 19 2 p.m.

Thurs., Feb. 23 10:30 a.m. (student matinee) and 7:30 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 24 7:30 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 25 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sun., Feb. 26 2 p.m.

Dancer Chat: New Moves

Wednesday, March 8, 2023, 6-6:45 p.m. | Virtual on Facebook LIVE

KC Ballet Dancer Chats, a FREE community engagement and education series, are designed to provide the broader public an opportunity to engage with and learn from professional dancers from Kansas City Ballet. Each Dancer Chat features three KCB company dancers chatting about their roles in upcoming KCB productions and sharing aspects of their life journey and dance experiences. These relaxed, informal conversations are moderated by various KCB community professionals. All Dancer Chats take place on Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/kcballet

Dance Speaks: New Voices, New Moves

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 | Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

5:30-6 p.m. | New Moves Rehearsal

6-7 p.m. | Dance Speaks Panel



Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney and New Moves' cutting-edge choreographers invite Dance Speaks patrons to join them in an engaging conversation inspired by the creative process and the creation of original contemporary ballets on KC Ballet. Get a sneak peek beforehand of a rehearsal of some original works in process! Tickets only $12 at www.kcballet.org.

New Moves

March 23-26, 2023 | Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

New Moves, one of Kansas City Ballet's most popular performances, showcases contemporary ballet in an intimate setting. This limited-run production gives audiences a chance to see tomorrow's sought- after choreographers today! It is a very up close and visceral experience for audience and dancer alike, with all performances held in the Bolender Center's Michael and Ginger Frost Studio Theater. Come see our Kansas City Ballet artists and emerging choreographers discover bold new ways of expression and feel the athleticism, beauty, power, and passion of never-before-seen dance creations!

Thurs., March 23 7:30 p.m.

Fri., March 24 11 a.m. (Student/Senior Group Matinee) and 7:30 p.m.

Sat., March 25 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sun., March 26 2 p.m.

BARRE's Black & White Soiree

Benefitting Kansas City Ballet's R.O.A.D. Program

Saturday, April 15, 2023 | Location TBA

DANCE THE NIGHT AWAY AT BARRE KC'S BLACK & WHITE SOIRÉE!

The Soirée benefits Kansas City Ballet's Reach Out And Dance (R.O.A.D.) Scholarship Program, which brings dance to elementary students in under-resourced schools. This event is brought to you by BARRE KC, the premier organization for young adults interested in supporting Kansas City Ballet. Join your friends and Kansas City Ballet dancers for a memorable evening, including complimentary drinks, excellent cuisine, a dynamic performance by KCB's Second Company, extraordinary décor, a chance to win the 50/50 raffle, and unique items at the Silent Auction! Soirée Sponsors enjoy extra benefits, including early entry to the event! Visit www.barresoiree.org for more information.

Dance Speaks: Bliss Point (Spring Mixed Repertory)

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 | Frost Studio Theater | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

5:30-6 p.m. | New Moves Rehearsal

6-7 p.m. | Dance Speaks Panel

Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney and special guests Cacti ballet stager Ana Marie Lucaciu and Petite Mort ballet stager Elke Scheppers invite Dance Speaks patrons to join them in an engaging conversation inspired by these two contemporary ballets. Get a sneak peek beforehand of a spring mixed repertory rehearsal and gain inside information regarding the production. Tickets only $12 at www.kcballet.org.

Second Company @ HOME

Thursday, April 20, 2023, 7 p.m. | Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

Second Company @ Home is an evening of dance with Kansas City Ballet's Second Company performing a variety of both classical and custom-made contemporary works. This emerging professionals' program gives extraordinarily talented young dancers a professional company experience as a prelude to their joining a professional company. KCB's Second Company performs throughout the region through public performances, lecture demonstrations, residencies, and workshops, enabling the community to experience live dance in a public setting.

Dancer Chat: Bliss Point

Wednesday, May 3, 2023, 6-6:45 p.m. | Virtual on Facebook LIVE

KC Ballet Dancer Chats, a FREE community engagement and education series, are designed to provide the broader public an opportunity to engage with and learn from professional dancers from Kansas City Ballet. Each Dancer Chat features three KCB company dancers chatting about their roles in upcoming KCB productions and sharing aspects of their life journey and dance experiences. These relaxed, informal conversations are moderated by various KCB community professionals. All Dancer Chats take place on Facebook LIVE. www.facebook.com/kcballet

Fri., May 12 7:30 p.m.

Sat., May 13 7:30 p.m.

Sun., May 14 2 p.m.

Fri., May 19 7:30 p.m.

Sat., May 20 7:30 p.m.

Sun., May 21 2 p.m.

Visit www.kcballet.org for more information about Kansas City Ballet's 2022-2023 season and www.kauffmancenter.org for a downloadable media kit about the Kauffman Center.