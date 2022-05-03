Kansas City Actor's Theatre Opens Production of Arthur Miller's THE PRICE

The Kansas City Actors Theatre's 18th Annual Season will present Arthur Miller's The Price. Kansas City favorites Victor Raider-Wexler, Mark Robbins, and Jan Rogge join KCAT newcomer Jason Chanos in the multiple Tony® Award-nominated classic "The Price" by pre-eminent American playwright Arthur Miller. The moving family drama opens May 25th at the City Stage in Union Station for two weeks only. Tickets are on sale now at www.kcactors.org/shows/the-price/.

"We're tremendously excited to open our 18th annual season of Great Actors and Smart Plays with Arthur Miller's touching portrayal of two brothers coming to grips with their family history," shared KCAT president Gary Heisserer. "This is the perfect play to showcase the acting talents of our fine company of actors."

"The Price" opened on Broadway in 1957 following Miller's triumphant plays "Death of A Salesman" and "The Crucible." Season 18 marks the first time KCAT has produced a play by the classic American playwright Arthur Miller.

"The Price" tells the story of Victor Franz, who returns home to sell his late father's estate, dealing with his unhappy wife, a very unique furniture dealer, and the return of his estranged brother. Miller highlights family dynamics, the price of furniture, and the price we assign to life.



Victor-Raider Wexler has been a Kansas City Actors Theatre stalwart, starring in "I'm Not Rapport," "Four Children," and "The Gin Game." KCAT founding member Mark Robbins returns, where he last earned praise in "Morning's at Seven." KCAT audiences will remember Jan Rogge from memorable performances in "The Pests" and "'night, Mother." Jason Chanos is making his KCAT debut. "The Price" is directed by Dennis D. Hennessy who last directed "Morning's at Seven" and the shortened run of "St. Nicholas."

"The Price" starts May 25th and continues through June 5th at the City Stage in Union Station. Ticket prices start as low as $20 and can be purchased online at www.kcactors.org/shows/season-18/ or by phone at 888.343.6946. "The Price" opens KCAT's Season 18; for information on purchasing season tickets including "The Price," check out the KCAT website at www.kcactors.org.

For media contacts, interview requests, and general questions, contact Malcolm Gibbs, Director of Marketing and Development at malcolm@kcactors.org or at (816) 361-5228.

*VACCINE REQUIREMENT: Proof of vaccination or negative PCT test (taken within 72 hours of the performance) is required for admittance into the performance. This policy is subject to change.



Kansas City Actors Theatre

Formed and overseen by a collective of local theatre artists, Kansas City Actors Theatre (KCAT) produces thought-provoking plays that explore, celebrate, and share what it is to be human with sensitivity, intelligence, and humor. KCAT nurtures the local artistic community by employing the finest talents of Kansas City's diverse professional theatre community, which in turn makes Kansas City a more vibrant, vital place to live and work.