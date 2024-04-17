Kauffman Center Will Host Free Pipe Organ Concert For Mother's Day

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrate Mother’s Day a day early with a free pipe organ concert presented by the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts and Saint Luke’s on Saturday, May 11, at 3 p.m. in Helzberg Hall. GRAMMY-nominated artist Jan Kraybill will perform “An Around-the-World Musical Adventure” from the console of the spectacular Julia Irene Kauffman Casavant Organ, Opus 3875, one of the finest concert hall organs in the nation.

Jan Kraybill, organ conservator for the Kauffman Center, has curated a 75-minute program that takes patrons on a musical adventure across the globe, including the U.S., the U.K., Europe and Africa.

This free concert is a Mother’s Day gift from Saint Luke’s to the community in celebration of the 30th anniversary of Saint Luke’s Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center. The Center was the first in the nation to take a proactive role in addressing women’s heart health and is dedicated to defining transformational research that addresses cardiovascular conditions across a woman's lifespan.

“Saint Luke’s is excited to sponsor this event for the third year and be a part of bringing families together to celebrate the wonderful mothers in their lives,” said Dr. Tracy Steven, Medical Director of Saint Luke’s Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center. “Pipe organ music has heart-healthy benefits including lowering blood pressure and reducing stress. Our team at the Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center is dedicated to the heart health of the women in our community. We wish all mothers a heart-healthy Mother’s Day!”

“We are delighted to partner with Saint Luke’s again for what has become a tradition for many families in celebration of Mother’s Day by presenting an organ concert at the Kauffman Center,” said Kauffman Center President & CEO Paul Schofer. “It seems most fitting that the concert honors not only the Muriel I. Kauffman Women’s Heart Center 30th anniversary celebration but also the Julia Irene Kauffman Casavant Organ, Opus 3875. This partnership demonstrates our deep commitment to women’s health and well-being, both in body and spirit.”



