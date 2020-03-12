KCRep to Modify Festival Weekend Events Due to Covid-19

KCRep has announced its plans amid the current Covid-19 outbreak. Read their statement below:

"The health and safety of our patrons, staff and artists has been and always will be of the utmost concern at KCRep. We are closely monitoring the regional response to the evolving situation with COVID-19. We are following recommendations from public health officials and working in consultation with our partners at H&R Block and UMKC.

Our team has been preparing for our fifth annual OriginKC Launch Weekend for months. However, as a result of travel restrictions for national artists coming in for Launch Weekend and as an abundance of caution, we have decided to modify our event schedule for this weekend.

We are cancelling all Festival Weekend ancillary events. This includes the keynote with Todd London, the readings of Flood by Mushuq Mastaq Deen and The Vast In-Between by Laura Eason as well as the other panels and forums.

Our opening night performance and post-show celebration of Frankenstein by Kyle Hatley scheduled for 8pm on Friday, March 13th will continue as planned.

Our opening night performance and post-show celebration of Legacy Land by Stacey Rose scheduled for 8pm on Saturday, March 14th will continue as planned.

We have instituted additional cleaning protocols at Copaken stage and we encourage our audience, artists, and employees to follow the widely reported hygiene practices regarding hand washing, covering sneezes, and other common sense precautions.

We are also offering free/flexible ticket exchanges and refunds in the spirit of maintaining health and wellness in our community. You may also consider donating the price of your ticket in a show of support. Please call our box office at 816-235-2700 with any questions.

As this is an evolving situation, please monitor our website and social media channels for any updates.

We thank you for your continued support of KCRep during this time and throughout the year. We look forward to continuing to celebrate you and the rest of our arts community through the magic of live theatre."





