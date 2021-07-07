Jewish Family Services Partners with Theatre In The Park for Summer WIPEOUT Initiative

Donate packages of toilet paper and enjoy free popcorn and a fun evening at Theatre in the Park during the new musical Half Time- Gotta Dance July 16-18, and a July 21-24.

TIP is teaming up with Jewish Family Services to help with its Summer "WipeOut" campaign, securing toilet paper for its food pantry. Each month, more than 2,700 rolls of toilet paper are distributed to the 900 families the JFS Food Pantry serves from its two locations. Toilet paper and other personal hygiene products are not covered by government assistance. Just imagine what it would be like to have none of this precious commodity?

"We're excited to team up with our friends at Theatre in the Park and encourage theatre-goers to bring along toilet paper as they enjoy a night of entertainment under the stars," said Jo Hickey, JFS Food Pantry Director.

Toilet paper donations can also be dropped off in designated JFS Food Pantry barrels in the lobby of the Jewish Community Campus, 5801 W. 115th St in Overland Park; , by appointment at the Brookside office, 425 E. 63rd St.; or during upcoming community food drives, 4-5:30 p.m., July 8at the Brookside office or 10 a.m. to noon, July 18 at the Jewish Community Campus,

For more information about JFS, visit www.jfskc.org.