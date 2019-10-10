Jewish Family Services Announces Fall Programs & Activities

The Learn, Laugh and Love program series continues to bring programs that educate and encourage us to take an active role to enhance our quality of life.

"The Importance of Medication Management" is the title for the Oct. 17 Learn Laugh and Love program. The program will feature Dr. Michael Barton, a board certified pharmacist, discussing the misuse of medicines as well as the safe and appropriate use of them in remaining healthy.

The Nov. 14 Learn Laugh and Love program will focus on arthritis and other rheumatic conditions, which are the second most common musculoskeletal disease among adults in America. Amber R Keller, BSN, RN from AdventHealth Shawnee Mission will present the latest research and share practical strategies to take control of arthritis. She will update those attending on the role of the patient in disease management and the role of nutrition and exercise in disease management.

All Learn Laugh & Love programs are free but reservations are requested by calling The Heritage Center reception desk at (913) 327-8044. Both programs are from 1:00-2:00pm in the MAC Room, Jewish Community Campus.

Active Inspired Moms (AIM) at The Jewish Community Center and Jewish Family Services are hosting a free presentation by author and parenting expert Barbara C. Unell on Thursday, Nov. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. The event is open to the public and includes one complimentary copy of Barbara's new book, "Discipline with Love and Limits", co-authored with psychologist Jerry L. Wyckoff, Ph.D., for each attendee (one per family).

Unell will share the groundbreaking "Five Big Discoveries" about discipline that lower stress and increase good health, learning, and behavior for both parents and children. Parents with children of all ages are encouraged to attend.

Reservations are requested by Monday, Nov. 11. Complimentary books and seating are limited.

For more information about the program, please visit www.thejkc.org.

Through Jewish Family Services' annual Hanukkah Holiday Project, more than 300 families will receive gifts and gift cards during the Festival of Lights. This year Hanukkah begins at sundown Sunday, Dec. 22.

From now until Nov. 11, "adopt" a family or a bubbe or zayde in need and shop for them from a wish list provided by JFS. Gift cards are needed from places such as Target, Walmart, and area grocery stores such as Hy-Vee and Price Chopper; increments of $25 are suggested.

If you would like to adopt an individual or family, please email volunteer@jfskc.org or visit www.jfskc.org for links to sign up.

Those adopting families should drop off their gift purchases the week of Dec. 2-5 at JFS offices at the Jewish Community Campus. Gift cards and financial donations may also be mailed to 5801 W. 115th St., Suite 103, Overland Park, KS 66211 with "Attention: Hanukkah Project" on the envelope.

The Hanukkah Wrapping Party will be held Thursday evening, Dec. 12, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Jewish Community Campus. It's a perfect time for families to lend a hand.

For more information about the Hanukkah Holiday Project, please contact Taly Friedman, JFS Volunteer Engagement Director, at tfriedman@jfskc.org.

Schedule a free consultation during Medicare open enrollment, Oct. 15 thru Dec. 6, with Kelly G. Loeb, Jewish Family Services Care Manager. Last year, Loeb met with 80 Medicare beneficiaries during open enrollment. Loeb's counseling and expertise led to savings of more than $54,000 on prescription drug and healthcare costs. The average annual amount saved per beneficiary was $1,364.05, while the maximum saved by one individual was $9,874.68!

Consultations are free, and you need not be a JFS client. Appointments are available at JFS offices in Kansas or Missouri. For more information, please contact Loeb at kloeb@jfskc.org or (913) 327-8278.

Kesher KC Care Bags are an extension of the food pantry program at Jewish Family Services. The Care Bags were intended for people seeking food assistance from the JFS food pantry without an appointment ("walk-in" clients). The bags allow JFS to meet the immediate food needs of potential clients while setting up an appointment to connect them with JFS' full array of services.

Kesher KC Care Bags are now available for people to assist others they encounter who may be experiencing homelessness and/or need a meal. Each bag contains food for a day that is relatively easy to heat, serve, and eat as well as a guide to local community connections that provide hot meals and other resources.

Keep Kesher KC Care Bags in your car or take them with you on foot to give out whenever the opportunity arises. Giving a Care Bag is an opportunity to provide food for another person who is struggling while treating them with dignity and respect.

Kesher KC Care Bags are available for $20 for three bags and may be purchased on line through the JFS web site.

LINK: https://www.jfskc.org/kesher-kc-care-bags/

Social Justice: The Heart of Judaism in Theory and Practice - This new Melton course will draw from text and history to explore how social justice work goes beyond addressing short-term needs and looks at structural causes of injustice today. Topics include issues related to poverty, immigration and environmental degradation. Participants will be encouraged to identify issues that are particular to their own communities and that they would like to explore in greater depth.

This 10-week course begins Wednesday, Oct. 23, at 7 p.m. and will meet weekly. Rabbi Doug Alpert of Congregation Kol Ami teaches the class. Sessions will take place at the Brookside East offices of Jewish Family Services, 425 E. 63rd St, Kansas City, Missouri. The course is a partnership with Avodah, Congregation Kol Ami, JCRB/AJC and JFS. Registration is required; for cost information or to register please contact Megan Pener, MeltonKC Director, at mpener@hbha.org or call (816) 327-8161.

LINK: https://www.hbha.edu/melton/current-courses.cfm

Join Career Skills & Connections (CSC) every Monday at 9 a.m. in the Jewish Community Center of Greater Kansas City Board Room for Coffee Club. The first hour, led by a Career Coach, includes an educational component on a job search related topic; the remaining time provides an opportunity for networking. The fourth Monday of the month is led by the Midwest Alliance for Mindfulness. Speakers will present topics relevant to job seekers and the emotional side of the job search. Monday morning Coffee Club is FREE and you need not be a client of CSC to attend. Light refreshments are served. For more information contact employment@jfskc.org or 913-730-1449.

LINK: https://www.jfskc.org/services/career-skills-connections/





