Indigo Girls Come to The Kauffman Center

Jul. 23, 2019  

The successful folk duo Indigo Girls are coming to the Kauffman Center on Tuesday, November 19 at 7:30 p.m., as part of the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series.

Indigo Girls, comprised of celebrated musicians Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, continue to draw international audiences more than twenty years after bursting into the spotlight with their 1988 self-titled breakout album. At the onset of their career, Indigo Girls established a loyal fan base thanks in large part to the spellbinding hit "Closer to Fine." But their success did not stop there. Ray and Saliers are the only duo with top 40 titles on Billboard 200 in the '80s, '90s, '00s and '10s, and have sold more than 14 million records. The award-winning Indigo Girls will perform hits from their 14-album-strong catalog on the Muriel Kauffman Theatre stage.

"Along with Simon & Garfunkel and The Everly Brothers, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers rank at the very top of all-time great duos. The sublime music-making-machine-skewering "Making Promises" is one of their finest rockers." - The Boston Herald

Tickets for Indigo Girls range from $39 to $69, plus applicable fees.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, August 2, and will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at www.kauffmancenter.org.



