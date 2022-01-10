IT WAS 50 YEARS AGO TODAY Beatles Tribute is Coming to the Kauffman Center

An impressive cast of musicians is coming together for a special tribute to The Beatles' iconic "Rubber Soul" and "Revolver" albums on March 27, 2022.

Audiences will revel in timeless Beatles favorites and other classic rock 'n' roll hits performed by Todd Rundgren, Christopher Cross, Joey Molland (Badfinger), Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts), Denny Laine (founding member of The Moody Blues and Wings) and Jason Scheff (Chicago).

Tickets for It Was 50 Years Ago Today range from $49 to $109 plus applicable fees. Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at kauffmancenter.org.

ABOUT IT WAS 50 YEARS AGO TODAY

These legendary artists will perform their respective hits, like Todd Rundgren's "I Saw the Light," Christopher Cross' "Sailing," Badfinger's "No Matter What" and more alongside Beatles classics from the band's "Rubber Soul" and "Revolver" albums.

"The Moody Blues met The Beatles in the early '60s and were invited to join them on their second British tour," Denny Laine said. "The thought of performing some of their classic songs with such a revered cast on this tour will bring back not only those moments in time but also fond memories as a member of Wings. I trust that we will pay due credit to their timeless legacy by bringing back that music to everyone who joins us for this special ride."

Producer Toby Ludwig says this is an experience that can be shared by all. Flower Power Concerts has produced more than 20 years of Beatles tributes featuring some of the greatest voices and musicians available.

"The songbook of these albums should be our best one yet," Ludwig said.

Patrons, including children under 12, must show proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test taken within 72 hours of the performance. COVID tests must be administered by an official testing center (pharmacy, healthcare provider, clinic/laboratory, etc.). Over-the-counter, self-administered tests will not be accepted. For the most up-to-date COVID-19 safety measures and frequently asked questions, check our event updates and health pages.

KAUFFMAN CENTER PRESENTS SERIES SCHEDULE*

The Kauffman Center Presents series features extraordinary and diverse artists from a variety of musical genres and performance styles. Access to approved media photos for 2021-2022 Kauffman Center Presents artists can be found here. Upcoming events include:

2021-2022 Kauffman Center Presents events:

Jan. 18, 2022 - National Geographic Live: The Secret Life of Bears - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Jan. 22, 2022 - Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour - 7:30p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Feb. 9, 2022 - The Beach Boys - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Feb. 22, 2022 - National Geographic Live: Improbable Ascent - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

March 15, 2022 - National Geographic Live: Akashinga: The Brave Ones - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

March 22, 2022 - The TEN Tenors - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

March 27, 2022 - It Was 50 Years Ago Today: A Tribute to The Beatles' "Rubber Soul" and "Revolver"

April 5, 2022 - National Geographic Live: Nature Roars Back - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

April 10, 2022 -Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons - 8 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

April 27, 2022 - The Queen's Cartoonists - 7 p.m., Helzberg Hall

May 5, 2022 - National Geographic Live: Wild Seas, Secret Shores - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Sept. 2, 2022 - "Weird Al" Yankovic - 7:30 p.m., Muriel Kauffman Theatre

Look for more Kauffman Center Presents announcements coming soon.

*Additional performances will be announced throughout the 2021-2022 season. Updates are available at kauffmancenter.org/kauffman-center-presents.