Heartland Men's Chorus Presents GRATEFUL: A HOLIDAY SHOWCASE

Grateful: A Holiday Showcase is HMC's first virtual holiday performance in 35 years. The company is unable to celebrate the holiday season performing for you at the Folly Theater, but you can still experience the tradition of an HMC Holiday with Grateful!

This year's virtual show will include new uplifting cabaret-style performances and rediscover musical moments from HMC past holiday showcases.

Join in for this fresh holiday experience sure to invite the nostalgia we'll all be craving, the laughs we'll all be needing, and the reminders of all we should be truly grateful for this year.

The concert will premiere on the HMC YouTube Channel and their Facebook Page on Sat, Dec. 12th at 7pm.

Heartland Men's Chorus (www.hmckc.org) is Kansas City's gay men's chorus, now in its 35th season. Founded in 1986 with 30 singers, HMC quickly became a safe oasis for a community scarred by fear and hatred. Now with 120 singers, HMC is a vital part of Kansas City's robust arts and cultural scene, making the historic Folly Theater its performance home for 26 years. The Kansas City Star has called Heartland Men's Chorus "one of the most beloved arts institutions in Kansas City." More information can be found at Heartland Men's Chorus.

