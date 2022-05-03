Heartland Men's Chorus Celebrates The Retirement Of Executive Director

After 25 years of dedicated service to HMCKC, Executive Director Rick Fisher will retire on June 30, 2022. In Heartland Men's Chorus Kansas City history, only one individual has served as Executive Director.

For over two decades, Rick has worked diligently to ensure the financial security of the Chorus. He has established himself as a leader in the local LGBTQIA and Kanas City arts communities. Throughout the changing history of the last 25 years, Rick has served as an unwavering and constant influence for the Chorus.

Rick's legacy looms large in the history of HMCKC. It seems only appropriate that his accomplishments be recognized as he retires. At his suggestion, the company is encouraging patrons to donate to its endowment fund, a fund that Rick helped create. The company hopes to raise $25,000 to celebrate Rick and ensure a bright future for HMCKC.

Rick will be honored at performances of Unbreakable at the Folly Theater on June 11 and 12, 2022. Be there to help celebrate Rick and his invaluable contributions to Heartland Men's Chorus.

Heartland Men's Chorus (www.hmckc.org) is Kansas City's gay men's chorus, now in its 36th season. Founded in 1986 with 30 singers to make music, HMC quickly became a safe oasis for a community scarred by fear and hatred. Now with 80 singers, HMC is a vital part of Kansas City's robust arts and cultural scene, making the historic Folly Theater its performance home for 27 years. More information can be found at Heartland Men's Chorus .