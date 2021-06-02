Heartland Men's Chorus Celebrates Pride Month

Heartland Men's Chorus is especially living its mission for Pride Month by building community, celebrating pride, and empowering authenticity.

More than 40 HMCKC met at Grace and Holy Trinity Cathedral on Sunday, May 30th to record a performance for the upcoming virtual concert, 'United', premiering on Saturday, June 12th at 7 p.m.

HMCKC requires its members to present proof of full vaccination for any in-person event.

HMCKC's first in person performance for a live audience will be very special. The Kansas City Royals once again invited the chorus to perform the national anthem for Pride Night at the K on Friday, June 18th. This will be the first time since December 2019 we have performed for a live audience.

Watch 'United' Saturday, June 12th at7 p.m. on HMC YouTube & Facebook.