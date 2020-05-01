HMC Announces Appointment of New Artistic Director

The board of directors of Heartland Men's Chorus (HMC), today announced that Shawn Cullen has been appointed as the permanent Artistic Director of the Chorus.

Shawn Cullen, educator, conductor, and artistic director, has earned a reputation for his dedication to musical excellence and striving to make a difference within the communities in which he belongs. Of this new role, Shawn said, ""I love being a part of a magic that only music can make. I get to see the impact of such a one-of-a-kind experience for the singers each week-and on the faces of our amazing Kansas City audiences that support the HMC legacy."

Cullen has served as Interim Artistic Director for the 2019-2020 season, while HMC conducted a national search for a permanent director. The cost of the search was generously funded by former chorus member, Cliff Schiappa, in memory of his mother, Norma S. Menck.

Search Committee chairperson, Steve Dodge, said, "we held all of the applicants to an extremely high level of performance in the areas of education, musicianship, experience, accomplishments, and artistic vision. We were delighted to find all of those qualities already in our midst ...

Last Saturday, a quintet of HMC members appeared in the neighborhood with the HMC banner to participate in this year's Virtual AIDSWalk. HMC also prepared a video that included music that was included in the online opening ceremonies that morning.

HMC has long been a steadfast presence at AIDSWalk which raises funds to support AIDS services organizations right here in our community. Currently, Team HMC is in third place as a fundraising team, having brought in $11,610.

Donations to AIDSWalk KC may be made through June 30. If you have not get given, we encourage you to donate now and choose "Team HMC" so your support will be included with our fundraising efforts for this important cause.





