HELLO, DOLLY! Takes Center Stage at Theatre in the Park This Week

Performances run July 12 - 20.
Get ready for a whirlwind of romance, comedy, and unforgettable tunes as "Hello, Dolly!" hits the Theatre in the Park stage! Set in turn-of-the-century Yonkers, New York, this classic Broadway musical is packed with colorful characters, laugh-out-loud moments, and enough plot twists to keep everyone on their toes. “Hello, Dolly!” opens Friday, July 12 and runs through Sunday, July 14 and returns for a second week from Wednesday, July 17 through Saturday, July 20. “Hello, Dolly!” continues Theatre in the Park's 55th season of entertainment in Johnson County.
In Yonkers, professional meddler and matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi sets her sights on the miserly half-a-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, who is on the hunt for a second wife. Dolly arranges for Horace to meet the lovely widow Irene Molloy, all while secretly plotting to win Horace—and his fortune—for herself. Meanwhile, Horace's clerks, Cornelius and Barnaby, decide they need a little adventure and head to New York City, where they find themselves in a series of comedic misadventures.
Director Liz Ernst, making her directorial debut, reflects on her connection to the show: "Hello, Dolly! is the epitome of the classic Broadway musical. My love for musicals originates with Hello, Dolly! It was the first musical I ever had a lead in high school, and it was where I met my husband. Audiences will enjoy Hello, Dolly! because of the uncharacteristic romantic plotline, fun dance numbers, and memorable songs. Who doesn't love a 'feel good' ending?"
At the lavish Harmonia Gardens restaurant, the iconic "Waiters' Gallop" sets the stage for a jubilant welcome to Dolly Levi, and the entire establishment bursts into the anthem "Hello, Dolly!" The production numbers are JUST what the doctor ordered for someone who's missing a little “pizazz” in their life!
Liz Ernst shares what makes this production special: "This show marks my directorial debut! I've worked at the 'Park' for 30 years choreographing many musicals with fabulous directors and casts. I've wanted to direct for some time and feel this came at the right time. Plus, I get to work with my daughter, Hannah, as co-choreographer. The staff of women I am working with are incredible. Each is creative and we've enjoyed the collective visionary vibe on this project."
"Hello, Dolly! fits perfectly for Theatre in the Park audiences," Ernst said. "Dolly is a woman to celebrate! She is strong, independent, fun-loving, and has a good heart. The storyline includes romance, humor, lively production numbers, great songs, and a plethora of fun-loving characters. It's great for the whole family to enjoy."
So, mark your calendars and join us at Theatre in the Park for a delightful evening of musical magic, where strong female characters like Dolly and Irene lead the charge in a story that's sure to warm your heart and leave you smiling from ear to ear.
Tickets for "Hello, Dolly!” and all outdoor shows are available now at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Box Office or online at www.theatreinthepark.org.
The 2024 Theatre in the Park Season is generously sponsored by Advent Health and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.
For more information, visit www.theatreinthepark.org.
|
Name
|
Role
|
City of Residence
|
Anna Avery
|
Ensemble
|
Overland Park
|
Margo Mikkelson
|
Dolly Levi
|
Prairie Village
|
Gavin Ruder
|
Ensemble
|
Stilwell
|
Chris Halford
|
Horace Vandergelder
|
Olathe
|
Ivan Calderon
|
Ensemble
|
Lawrence
|
Alicen Silva
|
Ensemble
|
Olathe, Kansas
|
Isabella Lorna
|
Ermengarde
|
Lenexa
|
Harper Wright
|
Ensemble
|
Overland Park
|
Ensemble
|
Overland Park
|
Ambrose Kemper
|
Olathe
|
Patrick Graham
|
Cornelius Hackl
|
Kansas City, MO
|
Owen Unrein
|
Ensemble
|
Stilwell, KS
|
Megan Clifford
|
Ensemble
|
Overland Park
|
Kansas City
|
Paul Ruf
|
Ensemble
|
Overland Park
|
Jessica Alcorn
|
Kansas City
|
Maeve Murphy
|
Ensemble
|
Topeka, KS
|
Nicholas Crawford
|
Ensemble
|
Kansas City
|
Layla Abu Saada
|
Minnie Fay
|
Olathe
|
Reece Dickerson
|
Ensemble
|
Overland Park
|
McKenna Bizal
|
Ensemble
|
Overland Park/Lawrence
|
Hayden Krapes
|
Ensemble
|
Olathe
|
Rudolph Reisenweber
|
Overland Park
|
Katherine Petersma
|
Ernestina
|
Lenexa
|
Cody Kreutzer
|
Ensemble
|
Overland Park, KS
|
Abby Allen
|
Ensemble
|
Olathe
