HELLO, DOLLY! Takes Center Stage at Theatre in the Park This Week

Performances run July 12 - 20.

By: Jul. 08, 2024
HELLO, DOLLY! Takes Center Stage at Theatre in the Park This Week
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Get ready for a whirlwind of romance, comedy, and unforgettable tunes as "Hello, Dolly!" hits the Theatre in the Park stage! Set in turn-of-the-century Yonkers, New York, this classic Broadway musical is packed with colorful characters, laugh-out-loud moments, and enough plot twists to keep everyone on their toes.  “Hello, Dolly!” opens Friday, July 12 and runs through Sunday, July 14 and returns for a second week from Wednesday, July 17 through Saturday, July 20. “Hello, Dolly!” continues Theatre in the Park's 55th season of entertainment in Johnson County.

LATEST NEWS

Cast & Creatives Announced for LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Music Theatre Heritage
Cast and Creatives Set For LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Music Theater Heritage
Round 2 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition
Review: BIG TROUBLE AT LITTLE YALTA at Central Standard Theatre

In Yonkers, professional meddler and matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi sets her sights on the miserly half-a-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, who is on the hunt for a second wife. Dolly arranges for Horace to meet the lovely widow Irene Molloy, all while secretly plotting to win Horace—and his fortune—for herself. Meanwhile, Horace's clerks, Cornelius and Barnaby, decide they need a little adventure and head to New York City, where they find themselves in a series of comedic misadventures.

Director Liz Ernst, making her directorial debut, reflects on her connection to the show: "Hello, Dolly! is the epitome of the classic Broadway musical. My love for musicals originates with Hello, Dolly! It was the first musical I ever had a lead in high school, and it was where I met my husband. Audiences will enjoy Hello, Dolly! because of the uncharacteristic romantic plotline, fun dance numbers, and memorable songs. Who doesn't love a 'feel good' ending?"

At the lavish Harmonia Gardens restaurant, the iconic "Waiters' Gallop" sets the stage for a jubilant welcome to Dolly Levi, and the entire establishment bursts into the anthem "Hello, Dolly!" The production numbers are JUST what the doctor ordered for someone who's missing a little “pizazz” in their life!

Liz Ernst shares what makes this production special: "This show marks my directorial debut! I've worked at the 'Park' for 30 years choreographing many musicals with fabulous directors and casts. I've wanted to direct for some time and feel this came at the right time. Plus, I get to work with my daughter, Hannah, as co-choreographer. The staff of women I am working with are incredible. Each is creative and we've enjoyed the collective visionary vibe on this project."

"Hello, Dolly! fits perfectly for Theatre in the Park audiences," Ernst said. "Dolly is a woman to celebrate! She is strong, independent, fun-loving, and has a good heart. The storyline includes romance, humor, lively production numbers, great songs, and a plethora of fun-loving characters. It's great for the whole family to enjoy."

So, mark your calendars and join us at Theatre in the Park for a delightful evening of musical magic, where strong female characters like Dolly and Irene lead the charge in a story that's sure to warm your heart and leave you smiling from ear to ear. 

SHOW INFORMATION:

  • Dates: July 12 - 20
  • Show Times: ALL OUTDOOR Performances begin at 8:30 p.m. TIP Box Office opens at 7 p.m. on performance evenings.  Gates to the seating area open at 7:30 p.m.
  • Tickets: Adults - $10, Seniors - $9, Youth aged 4 – 10 - $7.  Children 3 and under are free, but a ticket is required.  Discounted tickets are available during Thrifty Thursday, which can be purchased at the Box Office.
  • Rating: PG

Tickets for "Hello, Dolly!” and all outdoor shows are available now at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Box Office or online at www.theatreinthepark.org

The 2024 Theatre in the Park Season is generously sponsored by Advent Health and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

For more information, visit www.theatreinthepark.org.

HELLO, DOLLY! CAST

Name

Role

City of Residence

Anna Avery

Ensemble

Overland Park

Margo Mikkelson

Dolly Levi

Prairie Village

Gavin Ruder

Ensemble

Stilwell

Chris Halford

Horace Vandergelder

Olathe

Ivan Calderon

Ensemble

Lawrence

Alicen Silva

Ensemble

Olathe, Kansas

Isabella Lorna

Ermengarde

Lenexa

Harper Wright

Ensemble

Overland Park

Clara Thompson

Ensemble

Overland Park

Jack Wilson

Ambrose Kemper

Olathe

Patrick Graham

Cornelius Hackl

Kansas City, MO

Owen Unrein

Ensemble

Stilwell, KS

Megan Clifford

Ensemble

Overland Park

Weston Thomas

Barnaby Tucker

Kansas City

Paul Ruf

Ensemble

Overland Park

Jessica Alcorn

Irene Molloy

Kansas City 

Maeve Murphy

Ensemble

Topeka, KS

Nicholas Crawford

Ensemble

Kansas City

Layla Abu Saada

Minnie Fay

Olathe

Reece Dickerson

Ensemble

Overland Park

McKenna Bizal

Ensemble

Overland Park/Lawrence

Hayden Krapes

Ensemble

Olathe

Stuart Jackson

Rudolph Reisenweber

Overland Park

Katherine Petersma

Ernestina

Lenexa

Cody Kreutzer

Ensemble

Overland Park, KS

Abby Allen

Ensemble

Olathe


Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos