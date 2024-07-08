HELLO, DOLLY! Takes Center Stage at Theatre in the Park This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready for a whirlwind of romance, comedy, and unforgettable tunes as "Hello, Dolly!" hits the Theatre in the Park stage! Set in turn-of-the-century Yonkers, New York, this classic Broadway musical is packed with colorful characters, laugh-out-loud moments, and enough plot twists to keep everyone on their toes. “Hello, Dolly!” opens Friday, July 12 and runs through Sunday, July 14 and returns for a second week from Wednesday, July 17 through Saturday, July 20. “Hello, Dolly!” continues Theatre in the Park's 55th season of entertainment in Johnson County.

In Yonkers, professional meddler and matchmaker Dolly Gallagher Levi sets her sights on the miserly half-a-millionaire Horace Vandergelder, who is on the hunt for a second wife. Dolly arranges for Horace to meet the lovely widow Irene Molloy, all while secretly plotting to win Horace—and his fortune—for herself. Meanwhile, Horace's clerks, Cornelius and Barnaby, decide they need a little adventure and head to New York City, where they find themselves in a series of comedic misadventures.

Director Liz Ernst, making her directorial debut, reflects on her connection to the show: "Hello, Dolly! is the epitome of the classic Broadway musical. My love for musicals originates with Hello, Dolly! It was the first musical I ever had a lead in high school, and it was where I met my husband. Audiences will enjoy Hello, Dolly! because of the uncharacteristic romantic plotline, fun dance numbers, and memorable songs. Who doesn't love a 'feel good' ending?"

At the lavish Harmonia Gardens restaurant, the iconic "Waiters' Gallop" sets the stage for a jubilant welcome to Dolly Levi, and the entire establishment bursts into the anthem "Hello, Dolly!" The production numbers are JUST what the doctor ordered for someone who's missing a little “pizazz” in their life!

Liz Ernst shares what makes this production special: "This show marks my directorial debut! I've worked at the 'Park' for 30 years choreographing many musicals with fabulous directors and casts. I've wanted to direct for some time and feel this came at the right time. Plus, I get to work with my daughter, Hannah, as co-choreographer. The staff of women I am working with are incredible. Each is creative and we've enjoyed the collective visionary vibe on this project."

"Hello, Dolly! fits perfectly for Theatre in the Park audiences," Ernst said. "Dolly is a woman to celebrate! She is strong, independent, fun-loving, and has a good heart. The storyline includes romance, humor, lively production numbers, great songs, and a plethora of fun-loving characters. It's great for the whole family to enjoy."

So, mark your calendars and join us at Theatre in the Park for a delightful evening of musical magic, where strong female characters like Dolly and Irene lead the charge in a story that's sure to warm your heart and leave you smiling from ear to ear.

SHOW INFORMATION:

Dates: July 12 - 20

Show Times: ALL OUTDOOR Performances begin at 8:30 p.m. TIP Box Office opens at 7 p.m. on performance evenings. Gates to the seating area open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adults - $10, Seniors - $9, Youth aged 4 – 10 - $7. Children 3 and under are free, but a ticket is required. Discounted tickets are available during Thrifty Thursday, which can be purchased at the Box Office.

Rating: PG

Tickets for "Hello, Dolly!” and all outdoor shows are available now at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Box Office or online at www.theatreinthepark.org.

The 2024 Theatre in the Park Season is generously sponsored by Advent Health and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

For more information, visit www.theatreinthepark.org.

HELLO, DOLLY! CAST

Name Role City of Residence Anna Avery Ensemble Overland Park Margo Mikkelson Dolly Levi Prairie Village Gavin Ruder Ensemble Stilwell Chris Halford Horace Vandergelder Olathe Ivan Calderon Ensemble Lawrence Alicen Silva Ensemble Olathe, Kansas Isabella Lorna Ermengarde Lenexa Harper Wright Ensemble Overland Park Clara Thompson Ensemble Overland Park Jack Wilson Ambrose Kemper Olathe Patrick Graham Cornelius Hackl Kansas City, MO Owen Unrein Ensemble Stilwell, KS Megan Clifford Ensemble Overland Park Weston Thomas Barnaby Tucker Kansas City Paul Ruf Ensemble Overland Park Jessica Alcorn Irene Molloy Kansas City Maeve Murphy Ensemble Topeka, KS Nicholas Crawford Ensemble Kansas City Layla Abu Saada Minnie Fay Olathe Reece Dickerson Ensemble Overland Park McKenna Bizal Ensemble Overland Park/Lawrence Hayden Krapes Ensemble Olathe Stuart Jackson Rudolph Reisenweber Overland Park Katherine Petersma Ernestina Lenexa Cody Kreutzer Ensemble Overland Park, KS Abby Allen Ensemble Olathe

