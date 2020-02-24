Forge Repertory Theatre Announces THE SECRET IN THE WINGS Cast & Creatives

Forge Repertory Theatre has announced the cast and crew for the Kansas City premier of "The Secret in the Wings" from Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman.

Directed by Todd Lanker, the production features Ai Vy Bui, Coleman Crenshaw, Lauren Hambleton, Jerry Manan, Marianne McKenzie, and Stefanie Stevens. The ensemble will also include the return of Forge's Emerging Artists Rep members Kitty Corum, Annie Schwaner, and Jace Wilcutt

The creative team for this production consists of Todd Lanker, Scenic and Sound Design; Elaine Clifford, Costume Design and Choreography; Matt Benes, Lighting Design; Ana Sharp Williamson, Stage Manager. Bailey Rose will serve as the production manager.

When a small girl's parents leave her for the evening with an ogre neighbor (he has a TAIL!), she is horrified by expectation. Curiosity takes over, though, as he brings out a book of lesser-known fairy tales and begins to spin his web. What follows is a fragmented and swirling series of stories filled with wit, magic and foreboding. From Tony Award winner Mary Zimmerman, comes a tale at once tense and enchanting. The dark mystery of The Secret in the Wings (told through image, movement, and ensemble) explores myth, identity, and the idea that what we fear most is what most needs our love.

Lanker is excited to tackle this incredible relevant work to the current world we live in. Lanker explains, "This play, to me, raises the questions 'How do we encounter the Other? Where is our fear of the unfamiliar born and can it be met instead with love, compassion, and empathy?' With each day, our answer to these becomes increasingly important as we look to face and fix a divided society. Drawing on the clarity of archetypal story to encompass universal human experience, Secret opens a conversation about changing our approach to what we have rejected."

"The Secret in the Wings" runs March 5-22 at The Black Box Theatre in the West Bottoms (1060 Union Ave. KCMO 64101). For more information visit ForgeRep.org.





