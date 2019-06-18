FANTASMO VS. THE VAMPIRE WOMEN Comes to KC Fringe

Vampires run amok at the 2019 KC Fringe Festival! KANSAS CITY, MO Right Between the Ears, the award-winning radio comedy troupe, presents its latest epic misadventure at the KC Fringe Festival in July.

Fantasmo vs. the Vampire Women by Darrell Brogdon spoofs Mexican lucha libre movies and horror films, complete with a masked superhero, bloodthirsty vampires, ravenous zombie hordes, a mad scientist and a killer robot. Performances are at Union Station's City Stage at the following times/dates:

Friday, July 19 6:00pm

Saturday, July 20 4:30pm

Monday, July 22 6:00pm

Thursday, July 25 7:30pm

Saturday, July 27 9:00pm

The RBTE cast and sound effects crew will bring to life all the usual horror movie tropes, from vampires rising out of musty coffins to unlucky victims being devoured by zombies to giant bats swooping into the audience.

Fantasmo vs. the Vampire Women features Chandra Ancell, Damon Bradshaw, Michael Quentin Foster, Brie Henderson, Peter Leondedis, Shawn Murphy, Jerry Nevins and Amy O'Connor. Live sound effects are performed by Mary Ellen Kriegh.

Tickets are $10.00 with a Fringe button, and are on sale now. Fringe buttons and tickets are $5.00 and will be available at City Stage 30 minutes prior to each show or in advance at https://www.kcfringe.org/.

The KC Fringe Festival is an 11-day explosion of unjuried, uncensored performance and visual arts, with performers and creators from all over - local, national and international. Fringe Festival KC is the biggest celebration of arts and culture in the Kansas City metropolitan region.

Right Between the Ears Productions is a four-time winner of the Gold Medal as Best Comedy Show at the New York Festivals, plus two Festival Grand Prizes. RBTE has been creating radio theatre projects for over 30 years, broadcast by National Public Radio, Sirius/XM, the BBC and Delta Radio. More information is available at http://www.rightbetweentheears.com.





