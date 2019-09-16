DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE: NEIGHBORHOOD DAY TOUR Added To The 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents Series

Today, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced an additional performance in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series. Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: Neighborhood Day will be in Muriel Kauffman Theatre on Tuesday, March 24 at 6:30 p.m.

"Won't you ride along with me?" Following the hugely successful Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: King for a Day tour that traveled to more than 50 communities in 2019, Daniel Tiger and all his friends from the beloved Emmy Award-winning PBS KIDS television series are hopping back aboard Trolley for Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live: Neighborhood Day. This live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, laughter, and interactive surprises.

Tickets range from $25 to $75, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Friday, September 20. VIP tickets are available and include a post-show photo with Daniel Tiger. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at www.kauffmancenter.org.

ABOUT DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD

The top-rated Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood television series from Fred Rogers Productions, airs daily on PBS KIDS and follows the everyday adventures of four-year-old Daniel Tiger. Through imagination, creativity, and song, Daniel and his friends learn key social skills necessary for success in school and life.

The series caters to children ages two to four, and builds on the pioneering PBS series, Mister Rogers' Neighborhood. Daniel talks directly to viewers, engaging them as if they were his neighbors. Episodes consist of two tales that revolve around a central theme that reinforces early childhood learning. Each story incorporates input from a wide range of specialists in early childhood learning, extensive childhood research, and Fred Rogers' 40 years of experience.

The animated show has garnered a host of prestigious awards, including 2019 Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Preschool Children's Animated Series, Parent's Choice Gold Award for Television, 2018 Common Sense Media Seal of Approval and was nominated for Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming by the Television Critics Association in 2018. Apps, games, activities, and more from Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood can be found on pbskids.org/daniel.





