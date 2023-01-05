Central Standard Theatre Presents INVASION 2023

Central Standard Theatre is celebrating three incredible British women at the top of their game. Actresses, Artists and Advocates, these women bring a world of talent reaching from performance to Arts Advocacy to Women's and Human Rights.

"I always imagined this program to be more than just another theatre festival," says Bob Paisley, CST Director. "I envisioned this as equal parts performing arts and cultural exchange. Though we may be divided by a common language, there are many important stories that we can share both onstage and off."

This round of The Invasion will happen January 24-29 at the Warwick Theatre in Midtown Kansas City. Participants this year include:

· Emily Carding - Fresh from the Prague Fringe Festival - Award-winning writer, artist and performer, Emily will present two shows. Quintessence, their vision of a post-apocalyptic world where an Artificial Intelligence machine recreates humanity using the works of Shakespeare as a guide and their acclaimed one-woman production of Richard III.

· Rebecca Vaughan - Returning to the Invasion for her 4th appearance, Rebecca brings her particular storytelling talents to Virginia Wolf's unique essays in A Room of One's Own, exploring social injustices and women's lack of free expression.

· Maggie Lennon - Maggie runs a charity she founded in Glasgow, Scotland, working with asylum seekers and refugees. She has partnered with organizations across Europe and has given testimony before the World Health Organization, the European Commission and Parliament. Maggie will deliver a talk on the importance of focusing on women's issues in the UN Convention on Refugees. A question and answer period will follow.

Performances will be presented at The Warwick Theatre, 327 Main Street. KCMO 64111

Tickets and full programming for the Invasion at cstkc.com.