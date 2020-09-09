COMPANY, HAIR, and More Announced for MTH Theater 2021 Season

MTH Theater has announced the titles for its 2021 season.

The company has delayed the start of the season until March to allow as much time as possible for audiences comfort level in regards to in-person live theater. The first 3 productions in 2021 will take place in the spacious Quixotic Theater at 40% capacity and distance patrons appropriately.

COMPANY

March 11 - 28

Sondheim's game-changing musical is a sophisticated and honest look at the power and importance of community. Company is largely regarded as a trailblazer of the dark-comedy, modern-musical genre and the winner of six Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Score, Best Lyrics and Best Book.

This production will take place in the 450 seat Quixotic Theater, socially distant at 40% capacity.

MUSIC OF THE NIGHT

April 22 - May 9

Celebrating the songs of legendary composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, Music of the Night celebrates the evolution of the great composer by featuring songs from The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, Evita, Starlight Express, Sunset Boulevard, Joseph..., and more.

This production will take place in the 450 seat Quixotic Theater, socially distant at 40% capacity.

TO BE ANNOUNCED

June 3 - 27

HAIR

August 5 - 29

The American tribal love rock musical Hair celebrates the importance of community, finding your tribe, and fighting for what you believe. Fueled by an infectiously energetic rock score, the show wows audiences while exploring ideas of identity, global responsibility and peace.

This production will take place on The MTH Theater Mainstage.

CAMELOT

October 7 - 24

The legendary love triangle of King Arthur, Guenevere and Sir Lancelot leaps from the pages of T.H. White's novel in Lerner and Loewe's award-winning, soaring musical. Its Original Broadway Cast Album topped the charts for 60 weeks, with a rich score boasting such gems as "If Ever I Would Leave You," "I Loved You Once in Silence," "The Lusty Month of May," and of course, "Camelot."

This production will take place on The MTH Theater Mainstage.

REGISTER FOR SEASON TICKETS NOW

SPECIAL EVENTS

DEAD RINGER

February 11 - 21

What do Buddy Holly, Hank Williams, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Phil Ochs have in common? Why, Zachary Stevenson, of course! In this MTH premiere, award-winning actor/musician, Zachary Stevenson takes you on an unusual journey as an actor with the unintentional propensity for musical resurrection. With intimate stories and iconic songs, Dead Ringer is a charming glimpse inside the actor's life and the artists he inhabits. With vivid characterizations and meticulous musical authenticity, this charming tribute is proof that legends never truly die.

This production will take place in the 250 seat MTH Theater, socially distant at 40% capacity.

MUSICAL MONDAY & TUESDAY

Feb 1 - 2 • Apr 5 - 6 • June 28 - 29

Sep 13 - 14 • Nov 1 - 2 • Dec 27 - 28

The critically acclaimed Musical Monday & Tuesday series returns for its 13th Season. One of the hottest musical showcases in Kansas City, the 2021 series features the evolution of Cabaret ~ From The Moulin Rouge to Prohibition Era Cabaret to The Rat Pack Vegas Cabaret to Broadway Cabaret to Drag Show Cabaret, and more ~ Musical Monday & Tuesday explores the dynamic catalogue of the evolving American Songbook.

All 2021 Musical Mondays & Tuesdays will take place in the 450 seat Quixotic Theater, socially distant at 40% capacity.

A SPECTACULAR CHRISTMAS

December 9 - 23

MTH's annual Holiday show has become a Kansas City tradition! An original Christmas Revue featuring Holiday tunes from Musical Theater, innovative arrangements of Holiday classics and more! It's a jam-packed Holiday treat sure to fill your entire family with the Christmas spirit.

This production will take place on The MTH Theater Mainstage.

