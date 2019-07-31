CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Comes to Spencer Theatre

Kansas City Repertory Theatre kicks off the season with a much-beloved classic; Tennessee Williams' Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece packs all the power today as when it premiered in 1955. The story of "Maggie the Cat," her tormented husband Brick, and their night at patriarch Big Daddy's birthday party remains a powerful study of character, conflict, and suspense.

Even as Big Daddy decries the "mendacity" of others, family secrets and revelations threaten to tear the clan apart. A feast for favorite Kansas City actors, CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF, observes The Kansas City Star, remains "as emotionally true and intense as any modern drama."

"'Why is it so damn hard for people to talk?' This central question links CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF with new millennial conversations or lack thereof; an example of what makes this play so astonishingly current," explains Director Lisa Rothe. "I am eager to explore this question with our dynamic cast, whose performances will no doubt breathe new life into this classic play."

The company for CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF features, alphabetically: Amy Elizabeth Attaway (Mae), Nathan Darrow (Brick), Darren Kennedy (Gooper), Merle Moores (Big Mama), Paul Vincent O'Connor (Big Daddy), and Vanessa Severo (Maggie). Bios and show art may be downloaded as they become available here.

In addition to direction by Lisa M. Rothe, the creative team consists of lighting design by Cecilia Durbin, scenic design by Lee Savage, sound design by Lindsay Jones, and costume design by Theresa Squire. Rachel M. Dyer serves as assistant stage manager and Mary R. Honour as production stage manager.

CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF previews run Sept. 6 through Sept. 12, opens Friday, Sept. 13 and runs through Sept. 29 at the Spencer Theatre on the UMKC campus (4949 Cherry St., KCMO 64110). Tickets start at just $35 and may be purchased by visiting kcrep.org/show/cat-on-a-hot-tin-roof or by calling the KCRep box office at 816-235-2700. Groups of nine or more receive discounted tickets by calling Andrew Cotlar at 816-235-6122.

This production is sponsored in part by the Celebrating our Heritage Fund - Miller & Jeannette Nichols. KCRep is underwritten in part by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency, and an award from the National Endowment for the Arts.

Founded in 1964 by Dr. Patricia McIlrath, Kansas City Repertory Theatre, the professional theatre in residence at UMKC, is led by interim artistic director, Jason Chanos and executive director, Angela Lee Gieras. KCRep is nationally known as an incubator of new plays and producer of innovative musicals and reimagined classics.

Together with an active board of directors, a year-round, part-time, and seasonal staff of 210, and over 300 volunteers, KCRep serves patrons from more than 40 states on their two stages, Spencer Theatre and Copaken Stage in downtown Kansas City. More than 12,000 school students and educators see live theatre productions at KCRep annually, many of whom are experiencing the genre for the first time. The company dedicates itself to producing works which are compelling, passionate, and entertaining. Visit www.kcrep.org.





