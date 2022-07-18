Broadway's Deidre Goodwin Directs DREAMGIRLS, Now Playing at The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre

Dreamgirls, the smash-hit musical that collected six Tony Awards and two Oscars takes the stage at the Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre, July 14-24.

Dreamgirls, is based on the show business aspirations and successes of R&B acts such as The Supremes, The Shirelles, James Brown, and Jackie Wilson. The musical follows the tumultuous story of The Dreams, a young female singing trio from Chicago who become music superstars. Filled with onstage magic and backstage drama, Dreamgirls is a thrilling tour de force from beginning to end.

Deidre Goodwin directs and choreographs the production. Goodwin's Broadway appearances include A Chorus Line (Shelia) and Chicago (Velma). She has appeared on film in Chicago, Every Little Step, and Ocean's 8. Her television work includes appearances in Chicago Med, Pose, and 30 Rock. She has previously directed and choreographed productions of Smokey Joe's Café, A Chorus Line, And the World Goes 'Round and No Strings.

Josh Walker returns to the Lyceum as the music director for this Lyceum production; he brought his talents to Arrow Rock earlier this year as music supervisor for the U.S. premiere of Elvis: The Musical. His New York acting credits include roles in Broadway's Side Show, Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Cosi Fan Tutte, La Campana Sommersa, and Godspell. His music directing credits include the recent Lyceum productions of Sister Act and Singin' In the Rain.

Kai B. White makes her Arrow Rock Lyceum debut in the role of Effie Melody White. Recent credits include Grace - A New Musical, Smokey Joe's Café, The Last Five Years, and performances as a Mainstage singer with Disney Cruise Lines. Sharaé Moultrie appears as Deena Jones, a role she played in the Dreamgirls International Tour. She has at renowned venues such as Feinstein's/54Below, Joe's Pub at the Public, and music festivals including the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Elise Frances Daniells, a classically trained crossover opera and musical theatre artist, portrays Lorrell Robinson. Before her move to New York City in February, she appeared in Arizona Opera's Carmen as a chorus member and featured dancer. Other stage credits include Little Shop of Horrors, Sister Act, and Der Schauspieldirektor. Rosharra Francis appears as Michelle Morris. She appeared on Broadway and in the first national tour of Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Her off-Broadway credits include The Tempest, and The Events.

Kris Coleman (Curtis Taylor Jr.) has appeared in productions of Jersey Boys (Broadway and Las Vegas), Passing Strange, Dreamgirls, Chicago, Hello Dolly, and Sister Act. Lamont J. Hill (Jimmy "Thunder" Early) has performed in regional productions of Mahalia, The Color Purple, Into The Woods, and Elf the Musical. Chaz Alexander Coffin (C.C. White) was in the national tour of Elf the Musical, and regionally in In the Heights, Aida, The Scottsboro Boys, Dreamgirls Sister Act, and Shrek the Musical. Kolby Kindle (Marty) performed off-Broadway in Harmony and was in the original Australian company of Come from Away. He also appeared in the national tours of Waitress, The Book of Mormon, Sister Act, Dreamgirls, and Disney's Beauty and the Beast.

The cast also includes Catera Combs, Mia Davidson, and Jordan White (Stepp Sisters, Ensemble), Isis Elizabeth (Charlene, Ensemble), Nia Simone Smith (Joann, Ensemble), Tony Merritt II (M.C., Ensemble), Marcus Canada (Tiny Joe Dixon, Ensemble), Justin Terrell Lowrey (Little Albert, Ensemble), Corey Barrow, Jordan Wesley Brown, Keith Johnson, and Trequon Tate (Tru Tones, Ensemble), and Nick Monaldo (Dave, Ensemble).

The production team includes Assistant Choreographer Alysha Morgan, Scenic Designer Tim Jones, Lighting Designer John D. Alexander, Assistant Lighting Designer Dominic DeSalvio, Costume Designer Garth Dunbar, and Sound Designer Jon Robertson. Tony Dearing is the Production Stage Manager and Iván Dario Cano is the Assistant Stage Manager. Casting by Richard Glover and Jason Styres of The Casting Collaborative.

Single tickets for Dreamgirls are $46 for adults, with senior, student/child, and public safety discounts available. Show dates are July14-24. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and matinees begin at 2 p.m. For tickets, visit LyceumTheatre.org or call 660-837-3311.

The Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre is a nonprofit 501(c)(3), professional theater located in the historic 19th-century village of Arrow Rock, Missouri. The Lyceum has been entertaining audiences for more than six decades, producing musicals, dramas, and comedies. Each year, this 416-seat theater attracts professional actors, designers, stage managers, directors, and technicians who take residence in Arrow Rock to bring patrons Broadway-caliber productions.

The Lyceum Theatre is affiliated with Actors' Equity Association, the Union for Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States, and the Society of Stage Directors and Choreographers.