Article Pixel Jul. 13, 2020  
Become a Jazz Series Ticket Holder at The Folly Theater

If you're a Folly Jazz fan, today is your day! You can now become a season ticket holder to the Folly Jazz Series. New Series Season Tickets are now available with packages as low as $64.

Why become a Series Ticket Holder?

-Retain the same seats for the entire season

-Liberal Ticket Exchange Policies

-Huge savings compared to single ticket pricing

-Access to "Subscriber Only" pre-sales & discounts

They are offering a Pick 4 & Pick 5 option if you do not want to subscribe to the full season. Want to learn more about the Folly season? You can find the full line up on FollyTheater.org.


