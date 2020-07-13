Become a Jazz Series Ticket Holder at The Folly Theater
If you're a Folly Jazz fan, today is your day! You can now become a season ticket holder to the Folly Jazz Series. New Series Season Tickets are now available with packages as low as $64.Why become a Series Ticket Holder?
-Retain the same seats for the entire season
-Liberal Ticket Exchange Policies
-Huge savings compared to single ticket pricing
-Access to "Subscriber Only" pre-sales & discounts
They are offering a Pick 4 & Pick 5 option if you do not want to subscribe to the full season. Want to learn more about the Folly season? You can find the full line up on FollyTheater.org.