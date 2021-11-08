BWW Review: SOMETHING ROTTEN! THE MUSICAL OPENS IN OVERLAND PARK, KS at The White Theatre

This is the first time I can remember something rotten being so enjoyable. SOMETHING ROTTEN! the musical directed by Tim Bair opened on Saturday night November 6 at the White Theatre at the J in Overland Park, KS. If you miss your chance to see this musical comedy, that would be SOMETHING ROTTEN! The show runs through November 21.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! with book by John O'Farrell and Karey Kirkpatrick and music and lyrics by Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick opened on Broadway at the St. James Theatre on April 22, 2015, running for 742 performances. It was nominated for ten Tony Awards, including Best Musical, and Best Featured Actor in a Musical, Christian Borle the only winning nomination.

Set in England in 1595 it is the tale of Nick and Nigel, the Bottom brothers, who are trying to find their fame in the theater. Unfortunately, they compete with William Shakespeare, who is being touted as the greatest writer of all time. Nick confers with a clairvoyant who tells him that Shakespeares' greatest play will be one called The Omelet. Nick then plans a way to produce The Omelet before Shakespeare, only to have it turn out to be SOMETHING ROTTEN!

Tom Nelson is fabulous in the role of Nick Bottom, entertaining the audience with his remarkable voice and acting talent. His wife Bea is played by Krista Eyler and his brother Nigel is humorously played by Weston Thomas, who gives a brilliant performance. Emily Vargo plays the protestant love interest of Nigel Bottom. The scoundrel William Shakespeare is wonderfully played by Austin Stang (this is the only time I can truly say I liked Shakespeare). The other actors and large ensemble help to make this a memorable event that should not be missed.

The scenic design by Kelli Harrod and the stunning costuming by Arwen White are among the best I have seen in Kansas City performances. Choreography by Liz Ernst is jaw-dropping and the orchestra and Musical Director Marsha Canaday are flawless.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! continues at the J through November 21 and tickets may be purchased at www.thewhitetheatre.secure.force.com/ticket/#/events/a0Sf400000Fz3EIEAZ.

Photos courtesy of The White Theatre