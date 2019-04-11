BWW Review: FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY at Starlight Indoor Theatre

FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY

Starlight hits a nostalgic note with FRIENDS! The Musical Parody. This show revisits the beloved characters Rachel, Ross, Monica Chandler, Phoebe, and Joey with the addition of some all new musical numbers that hit some memorable pitches. You'll get a kick out of this hilarious version of the show everyone fell in love with.

On an average New York City day a group of Friends who have met at Central Perk coffee shop are joined by a runaway bride. One by one, this troop satirically steels from some of the best scenes of the tv shows successful run. While the show pays tribute to the original , it pokes fun at the show and characters in a light-hearted and playful way.

Sami Griffith (Rachel Green) is spot on with the original character's voice and "Rachelisms." Griffith's appearance in the opening seals the deal as the actors hit their marks. Kansas City's Tyler Fromson (Ross Geller) is adequately downtrodden as he pines for Rachel. Fromson's strong vocals made him a standout in a well talented cast.

Maggie McMeans (Monica Geller) followed Monica's seasonal transformations and clicked perfectly with her love interest. Mc Means talents clearly come to the front of the stage during the 2nd act where she has more to work with. Aaron C. Rutherford (Chandler Bing) is tuned into the part and has an engaging baritone to lend to the musical numbers. He makes the pairing with Monica work as nicely as it did in the original show.

Madison Fuller (Phoebe Buffay) is well cast in the offbeat and rather wacky role. And, she handles those cringeworthy guitar-in-the-coffee-shop numbers perfectly. Domenic Servidio (Joey Tribbiani) rounds out the cast nicely as the buff-clueless-struggling actor. Servidiio gives up enough of the naughty boy to have the audience swooning every time he says "how you doin".

This show is fun and filled with laughs as it takes the audience back through the 10 seasons that ended more than a decade ago. Without spoiling the fun, I will mention that there are some guests that show up in several scenes that will have your sides aching! If you're a fan of the original you won't want to miss this slapstick parody that will have you humming "I'll Be There for You."

Show runs through April 14, 2019

Location: Cohen Community Stage House at Starlight Theatre (the indoor theatre) Suitable for audiences born before the TV show's finale in 2004 (ages 14+).

Parking

Patrons park for free in the paved Zebra lot on Starlight's east side. Weather permitting, a courtesy shuttle will operate from the lot. ADA parking and patron drop-off is outside gate 8.

Gate Time: open one hour prior to show time with a nice compliment of concessions and other libations. (It's quite tasty!)

Duration: 2 hours including intermission

Single tickets to Starlight events and Broadway season tickets may be purchased:

• Online 24/7 at kcstarlight.com

• By phone: 816.363.7827

• In person: 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, MO 64132

(the address of the theatre)





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories