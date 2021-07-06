BWW Review: DRAGONS LOVE TACOS RUNS THROUGH AUGUST 8 AT Coterie Theatre

What happens when you give a dragon a taco with spicy jalapeno sauce? This sounds like the beginning of a bad joke, but instead, it is the marvelous DRAGONS LOVE TACOS now playing at the Coterie Theatre at Crown Center through August 8. This adaption from the New York Times #1bestselling phenomenon, "Dragons Love Tacos" by Adam Rubin, comes to life under the canopy at the Entertainment Pavilion in Crown Center Square.

Though the entire crew of DRAGONS LOVE TACOS is very talented it is Chelsea Rolfes as Leroy the dog who steals the show. Rolfes gives a magnificent performance bringing the dog to life, and regardless of what is happening in the production, it is hard to take your eyes off her when she is on stage. Her mannerisms and body language make for a highly enjoyable, unique experience.

Stephanie Roberts, UMKC Associate Professor, directs the cast of student actors from the UMKC Department performing as 306 Theatre Troupe. Costumes by Georgianna Londré Buchanan are fascinating and fitting of a dragon. The cast features Hieu Ngoc Bui (as Boy), Chelsea Rolfes (as Leroy), Michael T. Oakes (as Man in Suit), Eileen Dixon (as Red Dragon), Riley Lucas (as White Dragon), Caleigh Michnowicz (as Blue Dragon), and Jenise Cook (as Yellow Dragon).

"When I learned this class was looking for a summer project that they could perform together as 306 Theatre Troupe, I knew immediately they would be perfect for DRAGONS LOVE TACOS." Jeff Church, Coterie Producing Artistic Director, went on to say, "They are enormously talented, high energy, and have the dance skill and clown training to bring this hilarious show to the stage as a huge dance spectacle."

Theatergoers will be assigned socially distanced seating areas, with at least 6 feet of space between groups. There is no General Admission seating for DRAGONS LOVE TACOS. Upon arrival at the pavilion, the Coterie asks everyone wear masks when going to and from seats. Once in assigned areas, if the audience members feel comfortable removing their masks they may do so. Check-in is located at the Entertainment Pavilion, so there is no need to go to the Coterie Box Office on the first floor of Crown Center.

DRAGONS LOVE TACOS is suited for families of all ages and runs through August 8 and tickets may be purchased online at www.thecoterie.org or by calling 816-474-6552.

Photos by Jordan Rice and courtesy of The Coterie Theatre.