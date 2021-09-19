BWW Review: COMPANY OPENS AT THE BARN PLAYERS IN KANSAS CITY

The Barn Players make a triumphant return to the performing arts scene in Kansas City with their presentation of Stephen Sondheim's Tony Award-winning musical, COMPANY. The conceptual musical directed by Eric Magnus, with musical direction by Michelle Allen McIntire, runs through September 26 at The Arts Asylum in Kansas City, Missouri.

The 1970s musical, with book by George Furth, won six Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Musical Score (Stephen Sondheim), and Best Lyrics (Sonheim) in 1971. The often humorous musical is told in short disconnected vignettes, all based around Robert's friends celebrating his 35th birthday. To marry or not to marry, is the theme of the musical more interested in the message than the plot.

Robert is assured by his friends that his failed attempt to blow out his birthday candles will not lead to his wish not coming true. The scenes that follow do not go by any particular chronological order and feature Robert with the married couples, engaged couples, or girlfriends he has or has known. Each one is determined to get Robert married, and they even begin to make Robert believe that is what he wants.

Paul Hindemith appears in COMPANY in the starring role of Robert and is making his Barn Players debut. He masterfully brings the character to life, but the real treat for the audience is his vocals. Each song enhances the one before until as an audience member I didn't think his performance could get better. Happily, I was wrong, his rendition of "Being Alive" left me stunned at what a remarkable talent he possesses. "Touching and expressive" is how the Washington Times described the Omaha native, and I agree. I look forward to seeing his future performances in Kansas City.

The Barn Players production of COMPANY is filled with talented actors, but two performers, in one song, particularly stand out above the rest. Eliza Cantlay does a delightful job as Amy, but it is her performance of "Getting Married Today" that I will remember the most. She shares the song by Jennifer Weiman as Jenny. Weiman is beyond magnificent in her operatic performance in the song. I am not much of an opera enthusiastic person, but I could listen to her all day.

COMPANY continues at The Arts Asylum through September 26 and is a show that helps The Barn Players declare they are back doing what they do best, entertaining a live Kansas City audience. The Barn Players in compliance with the current Covid 19 require proof of vaccination and require all audience members to wear a mask when inside the building or theater. To purchase tickets online go to www.thebarnplayers.org.

Photos courtesy of The Barn Players