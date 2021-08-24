BWW Feature: NEW THEATRE REOPENS at New Theatre Restaurant

New Theatre Restaurant Showroom - Photo by Roy Inman

New safety limitations and significant high tech investment at New Theatre Restaurant has allowed dinner theater to return to Overland Park and the Kansas City area. New Theatre Restaurant, one of America's premiere dinner theater/restaurants, reopened with "The King In Concert," starring Elvis Presley impersonator Victor Trevino Jr and with Dominique Scott in a reprise of his characterization of Jerry Lee Lewis from last season's "Million Dollar Quartet." Beginning on July 6 and continuing through September 12, the concert style production has run without incident even with the rising Delta variant of the Covid 19 virus.

Reopening this kind of facility in the shadow of an ongoing pandemic is a daunting task. In normal times, New Theatre accommodates six hundred twenty-eight patrons at tables on multiple levels above the stage. Dinner is served at one of two buffet lines on either side of the stage. Demonstrating an abundance of caution, management has determined only seventy percent of seats for each performance will be sold. New Theatre Restaurant conforms to all the latest CDC recommendations.

New Theatre owners buy high tech protection

New Theater Restaurant owners Dennis Hennessy and Richard Carrothers have also doubled down on their multi-million dollar investment with the installation of a new state of the art ventilation and air purification technology called Reme-Halo. The lobby/restrooms, showroom, buffets, and stage areas of the building are all beneficiaries of this new air purification technology. According to the manufacturer, RGF Environmental Group and third party testers, Reme-Halo is 97 percent effective against bacteria and viruses including COVID-19. It uses a combination of ultra-violet light in air movement ducts and a system of ionized hydrogen peroxide molecules.

While it is not reasonable to expect patrons to mask during dinner, masks are encouraged during performances. Gloves and masks are available for all patrons. All New Theatre employees are masked and vaccination is encouraged with a $200 incentive payment for workers who have gotten the jabs

Menopause Musical opens in September

A new show, "Menopause The Musical," opens September 15 for a two month engagement. "Menopause The Musical" is a parody that follows four mature women shopping for lingerie at an upscale department store. The music is mostly popular tunes of times gone by with parody lyrics that are difficult not to laugh along with. "Menopause" ran off-Broadway before finding a permanent home as the longest running scripted show in Las Vegas.

Reme-Halo studies certify system

An independent, third-party, COVID-19 study of the Reme-Halo air purification system began in March of 2020, shortly after the virus hit the US revealed that the Halo has an efficacy of 99.9% against the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Testing was performed at Innovative Bioanalysis Laboratories in Cypress, California.

Other tests and approvals have been achieved by the U.S. Department of Defense, the government of Canada, and the European Union.

Tickets for performances at New Theatre Restaurant are available online or at 913.649.7469.