BWW Feature: JERAVAE INTERNATIONAL Moves to the Music Of The Midwest

Dancewear designer is now based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Digital and safe-distance shows (such as converted drive-in theaters) are flourishing, and dancers need practice and dancewear. Jeravae International, started by Jeravae Christensen five years ago, focuses on the changing needs dancers have and offers a full line of practice wear and dance accessories as well as athletic wear, dancewear, makeup, and shoes. Recently, Jeravae International relocated to Kansas City, Missouri, as its base with auxiliary staff in Las Vegas and New York City.

Jeravae and her husband loved to dance competitively for over 10 years, and she would design many of her own clothes. Other dancers would ask Jeravae about her different costumes, and when she explained that she created them, other dancers would ask Jeravae if she could design clothing for them. After multiple requests, she decided to start her business, Jeravae International, to serve the dance industry.

"My designs are a little more unique," explains Jeravae. "When I started competing 10 years ago, I really didn't like anything the costume designers had available, and many of the designers didn't have a website then. I would design my own costumes, this provided a creative outlet for me, and I loved doing it."

Outlets for personalized measurements are located in Kansas City, Las Vegas, and New York City. A measurement form is also available online on the website with instructions and advice to have someone assist in taking the measurements. She works with seamstresses and tailors in Las Vegas, New York City, and Kansas City. After the dress is constructed, it is sent to the person to try it on, and any alterations and adjustments are made. Once the dress is fitted to perfection, the staff then embellishes with lace and stones. Jeravae International works with clients across the US.

"My designs are unique with intricate details that are fitted to each person," she explains. "Praticewear is very important during this time to create the mood and capture the dance moves."

When not designing, Jeravae is a wife and mother to daughter and son with another child on the way. She and her husband still dance daily, and she is looking forward to competing again. They moved to Kansas City to be closer to family and love living in the Midwest. For more information, visit jeravae.com.

