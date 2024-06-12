ANASTASIA: THE MUSICAL Comes To Theatre In The Park This Week

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre in the Park has announced the premiere of "Anastasia: The Musical" from the Tony Award-winning creators Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty, and Lynn Ahrens who you may know from Broadway classics like "Ragtime" and "Once On This Island".

Directed by Barb Nichols, "Anastasia" tells the story of a brave young woman named Anya, who, with the help of a dashing con man and a lovable ex-aristocrat, sets out to uncover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a relentless Soviet officer, this epic adventure promises suspense, romance, and a heartfelt quest for identity.

"Anastasia is the story of a young girl who may or may not be the surviving member of the Romanov Royal Family who were killed in the Russian Revolution in 1918," Nichols said. "Anya's story is one of hope, determination, and finding one's place in the world. This show is grand in every way...we travel from Russia to Paris, attend nightclubs, the ballet, there is suspense and, of course, a love story." (*Cast list below.)

This delightful production features the incredible talents of Terrence McNally (Book), Stephen Flaherty (Music), and Lynn Prepare to be dazzled as you are transported to a world of glittering ballrooms, snowy streets, and bustling Parisian cafes. The magic of "Anastasia" lies not only in its stunning visuals and captivating score but also in its heartwarming story that will leave you believing in the power of dreams.

"Anastasia had a successful Broadway run starting in 2017 and was nominated for numerous awards. This is the first time it has been performed at Theatre in the Park and a premiere at the Park is always special," Nichols said. "The stage at Theatre in the Park is the perfect showcase for a grand show like Anastasia. Our costumer is working on over 130 costumes!"

This season at Theatre in the Park emphasizes strong female characters, and "Anastasia" is no exception.

"Let's start with Anya...a young girl who does not remember who she is but is trying to find her place in the world. She is full of grit, determination and hope and is willing to take big risks to fulfill her dreams," Nichols said. "The show also features the Dowager (think Maggie Smith in Downton Abbey) who hopes against hope that someone from her family has survived a tragic event. Every musical needs some comedic relief, and we get that from Lily, a Royal refugee in Paris, missing Russia and serving as Lady in Waiting for the Dowager."

Pack your imagination and get ready for an adventure filled with glittering ballrooms, thrilling escapes, and the magic of finding where you truly belong. "Anastasia: The Musical" is a perfect outing for the entire family, brimming with humor, suspense, and a timeless love story.

SHOW INFORMATION:

Dates: June 14 - 22

Show Times: ALL OUTDOOR Performances begin at 8:30 p.m. TIP Box Office opens at 7 p.m. on performance evenings. Gates to the seating area open at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets: Adults - $10, Seniors - $9, Youth aged 4 - 10 - $7. Children 3 and under are free, but a ticket is required. Discounted tickets are available during Thrifty Thursday, which can be purchased at the Box Office.

Rating: PG

Tickets for "Anastasia" and all outdoor shows are available now at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center Box Office or online at www.theatreinthepark.org.

The 2024 Theatre in the Park Season is generously sponsored by Advent Health and One Hour Heating and Air Conditioning.

Comments

