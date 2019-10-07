A Comedy Revolution Comes To Starlight Indoors

As the weather cools off, the stage house heats up with the 2019-20 Starlight Indoors series, sponsored by the Missouri Lottery. Now in its fifth season, this year's lineup of hilarious Off-Broadway hits opens November 5-17 with the North American tour of Spamilton: An American Parody, making its Kansas City premiere. Tickets are on sale now.

Created by Gerard Alessandrini, the comic mastermind behind the long-running hit Forbidden Broadway, which played the 2017-18 Starlight Indoors series, Spamilton: An American Parody is a side-splitting new musical parody based on a blockbuster hit of a similar name. After numerous extensions of its run in New York, this hilarious production made a splash in Chicago, Los Angeles and London. Now, Spamilton: An American Parody brings a singing, dancing and comedy revolution to Kansas City.

"Spamilton pays a hilarious tribute to its inspiration and is smart, sharp and funny to its core-everything you'd want and more from a spoof of Broadway's most popular musical," Caroline Gibel, director of indoor programming at Starlight, said. "The best part is, you don't have to have seen Hamilton to enjoy Spamilton. If you know anything about Hamilton and Lin Manuel Miranda's unprecedented ascension to Broadway, you'll enjoy this satirical take of the Great White Way."

Spamilton: An American Parody creator, writer and director Gerard Alessandrini is also the mastermind behind the 25 editions of Forbidden Broadway, Forbidden Hollywood (writer/director), Madame X: The Musical (NYMF) (co-writer/director), The Nutcracker & I (lyrics), Maury Yeston's review Anything Can Happen in New York. Alessandrini's television work includes special material for Carol Burnett, Angela Lansbury and Bob Hope. His film credits include Aladdin and Pocahontas (vocals). He's been a part of 12 Forbidden Broadway cast albums, as well as Forbidden Hollywood and Spamilton cast albums. He's credited with special lyrics for Barbra Streisand Duets 2. Alessandrini has been honored with numerous awards, including a Drama League Lifetime Achievement Award, an Obie Award, 2 Lucille Lortel Awards, 7 Drama Desk (2 Best Lyrics, 2 Special Achievement, 3 Best Musical Revue), and a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in Theatre.

The creative team also includes Gerry McIntyre (Choreography), Morgan Large (Set Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Design), Michael Gilliam (Lighting Design), Fred Barton (Music Supervision), and Michael Cassara, CSA (Casting).

The North American tour of Spamilton: An American Parody is produced by Spamiltour LLC. Spamilton was originally produced at The Triad Theater in New York City by John Freedson, David Zippel, Gerard Alessandrini and Christine Pedi.

Spamilton: An American Parody is part of the 2019-20 Starlight Indoors series presented by Missouri Lottery. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at kcstarlight.com, by calling 816-363-STAR (7827) or visiting the box office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo. 64132. Season tickets to the 2019-20 Starlight Indoors season are still available and include Spamilton: An American Parody, Dixie's Tupperware Party and The Office! A Musical Parody. Season members may add or swap into That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2019 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

For more information, please visit www.kcstarlight.com.





