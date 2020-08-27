Performances are Fri. September 4 through Sun. September 20, 2020.

How To Succeed In Business Without Really Trying comes to Theatre Orb Fri. September 4 through Sun. September 20, 2020.

The show features Music and Lyrics by Frank Loesser, and Book by Abe Burrows, Jack Weinstock, and Willie Gilbert. The musical is based upon the book by Shepherd Mead

This production is Directed and Choreographed by Chris Bailey, with Translation & Japanese Lyrics by Ako Takahashi. Music Director is Kiyoko Ogino and assistant director is Koichi Ogita

Cast: Takahisa Masuda, Rena Sasamoto, Yuya Matsushita, Akiko Hinagata, Soma Suzuki, Manatsu Hayashi, Bro.TOM, Sumire Haruno, Kiyotaka Imai, Satoshi Mitsui, Yujiro Kazama, Kento Kinouchi, Shinsuke Omura, Kazuhiko Ohara, Kazuki Toma, Koichi Fujiura, MAOTO, Kazunori Matsumoto, Rintaro Sakura, Ena Taguchi, Rina Tsutsumi, Hitomi Tomashino, Marina Hanaoka, Fumiko Yoneshima

The show is presented by Japanese cast in Japanese language with no subtitles. The cast may change due to unavoidable circumstances.

Tickets will not be refunded unless the performance is cancelled. Learn more and purchase tickets at https://theatre-orb.com/english/lineup/20201208.html.

