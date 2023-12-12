New National Theatre, Tokyo Reveals Cast Change For DIE FLEDERMAUS

New National Theatre, Tokyo has revealed a casting change for Die Fledermaus. For the performances on 9, 10 and 12 December, Hatakeyama Shigeru is going to perform the role of Frank, replacing Henry Waddington.

Die Fledermaus is one of the greatest operetta masterpieces by The Waltz King, Johann Strauss (ii). This supreme piece of musical theatre exhilarates audiences with its beautiful waltzes and polkas, light, refined satire and humour. By the denouement, the venue is joyfully awash in song, dance and drama. This blithe, flamboyant work is well known as a staple of year-end/new-year Vienna.

The production was directed by Heinz Zednik, a renowned tenor who also holds the title of Kammersänger of Vienna State Opera. Zednik debuted as a director in 2006 with this production, and directed the Volksoper Wien's Die Fledermaus the following year. Born in Vienna and with a repertoire that includes the four roles in Die Fledermaus, Zednik personifies the Viennese spirit. This orthodox production makes ample use of elegant yet delightfully unconventional devices, fully conveying the charms of this joyful operetta.

Patrick Hahn, a young, Austrian conductor offering a host of talents such as jazz piano, makes his debut at the New National Theatre Tokyo, along with a fresh and vibrant cast.