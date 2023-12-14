TOKYO ROSE is Now Playing at the New National Theatre, Tokyo

The New National Theatre, Tokyo presents Tokyo Rose, the first musical production for the sixth edition of the company's full audition programme, where the entire cast is selected through audition. Created in 2019 by the British company Burnt Lemon Theatre and performed by a cast of six women, the musical tells the story of a Japanese-American woman caught in the wave of wartime and post-war history, accused of treason and stripped of her rights by both of her home countries, yet never losing her determination to fight. The production will be directed by Fujita Shuntaro, who in the NNTT stage adaptation of Tokyo Godfathers demonstrated sensitivity for the elaborate world view of the original animated film.

Auditions were held from December 2022. Following two video sessions, and first and second screenings between late January and early February, six cast members were selected from among 936 entrants.

Burnt Lemon Theatre is a female-led British musical priduction ompany formed in 2017. Many of the members take on multiple creative roles such as director and actor, choreographer and actor, and composer and actor, beginning with Cara Baldwin, who wrote Tokyo Rose, and Hannah Benson, who directed its British production. Burnt Lemon is recognized as one of the freshest and most promising theatre groups in the UK today.

Tokyo Rose is Burnt Lemon Theatre's sell out signature show which made its debut in 2019 at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and won that year's Untapped Award and Les Enfants Terribles Stepladder Award. After further development, an extended version toured the UK in 2021. With a book and lyrics by members Maryhee Yoon and Cara Baldwin, and composed by William Patrick Harrison, the musical tells the story of Iva Toguri Ikuko, believed to be the solo female radio host 'Tokyo Rose' broadcasting Japanese army propaganda for the Allied forces during World War II.