The Hippodrome to Present THE ELABORATE ENTRANCE OF CHAD DEITY in January

On Hippodrome's Mainstage from January 27-February 12.

Dec. 28, 2022  

The Hippodrome Theatre will present its first production of 2023: The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity by Kristoffer Diaz

Think pro-wrestling is all outrageous masks and pyrotechnics? Think again - there's so much more in this fresh, funny, high-octane Pulitzer Prize finalist that transforms The Hippodrome Theatre into an arena. The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity slams together thrilling spectacle, incredible characters, and geopolitical allegory into an invigorating theatrical experience you can't find on pay-per-view. In wrestling, as in life, behind every winner lies the story of a really excellent loser.

How far are you willing to go to pursue your American dream?

Performance Details:

The Elaborate Entrance of Chad Deity
by Kristoffer Diaz and directed by Alberto Bonilla

On Hippodrome's Mainstage from January 27-February 12
Previews January 25-26
Opening January 27, 2023

For more information and tickets visit:
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2216606®id=129&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthehipp.org%2Fthe-elaborate-entrance-of-chad-deity%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

Winner of the 2011 Obie Award for Best New American Play and 2008 National Latino Playwriting Award

2010 Pulitzer Prize Finalist for Drama




