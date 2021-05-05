THE PRICE IS RIGHT LIVE Is Coming To The Times-Union Center

The Times-Union Center will play host to The Price is Right Live stage show on October 23, 2021 at 8:00 p.m.. Tickets will go on sale May 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at https://www.fscjartistseries.org.



The Price Is Right Live is a sellout interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to "Come On Down" and play classic games made famous by the iconic network television show, The Price is Right. Contestants can win cash, sought-after appliances, epic vacations and, of course, a brand-new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel and the fantastic Showcase!



Showing to sold-out audiences for more than a decade and counting, The Price Is Right Live has given away over 12 million dollars in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

The Price is Right remains network television's #1 daytime series and the longest-running game show in television history. As a beloved piece of American pop culture, Price and its games are cherished by generations of viewers. This live travelling stage show version offers fans the chance to make dreams come true and relive feelings of nostalgia, while experiencing the same thrilling excitement of winning big, up close, locally and in-person.

Be sure to check out the Price is Right special VIP packages; Spin the Big Wheel and Super Fan Package at www.fscjartistseries.org.